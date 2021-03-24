S&P 500 Buybacks Increase 28.2% in Q4 2020 from Q3 2020; Full Year 2020 down 28.7% from 2019

Key Takeaways:

Q4 2020 share repurchases were $130.5 billion , rebounding 28.2% from Q3 2020's $101.8 billion expenditure, up 47.2% from the Q2 2020 recent low of $88.7 billion , but down 28.1% year-over-year from the pre-COVID Q4 2019's $181.6 billion .

"More companies ventured back into the buyback market as they sought shares to cover employee options being exercised and prevent dilution. That, combined with buying from cash-flow strong companies, resulted in a buyback rebound in the fourth quarter," said Howard Silverblatt, Senior Index Analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

2021 Outlook:

Silverblatt added, "More companies are expected to venture back into the buyback market – initially to cover stock options, and then, depending on cash-flow, to reduce share count and increase earnings-per-share. Big-banks, which received Fed Q1 2021 approval to resume buybacks, are expected to significantly increase their 2020 expenditure of $80.7 billion, most of which – $46.6 billion – was done in the pre-COVID Q1 2020 period, subject to Fed approval."

Q4 2020 GICS® Sector Analysis :

Information Technology continued to lead and dominate in buybacks, even as their share declined to 42.9% of all S&P 500 buybacks from Q3 2020's 48.9%, partially due to a higher buyback participation rate in the S&P 500. For the quarter, the sector spent $56.1 billion, up 12.8% from the prior quarter's $49.7 billion, and up 7.0% from the Q4 2019 $52.4 billion level. For 2020, the group spent $201.9 billion, representing 38.8% of the buybacks, down from 2019's $224.9 billion expenditure, which represented 30.9% of the buybacks.

Financial buybacks, which were slightly trailing Information Technology pre-COVID, slightly increased to $13.6 billion, or 10.4% of the buybacks, from the Q3 2020 $12.1 billion, and were significantly down from the Q4 2019 $50.2 billion. For 2020, the group spent $80.7 billion, representing 15.5% of all buybacks, down 54.8% from their 2019 expenditure of $178.7 billion, which represented 24.5% of the buybacks. For 2021, big-banks are expected to return to the buyback market, and significantly increase their expenditures. Of note, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, spent $9.0 billion on buybacks in Q4, the same as it did in Q3, as it spent $24.7 billion for the year, compared to $4.9 billion in 2019.

Health Care returned to spend $15.0 billion for the quarter, representing 11.5% of the buybacks, up 98.9% from their Q3 2020 $7.6 billion expenditure. For 2020, the sector spent $54.1 billion, representing 10.4% of the buybacks, down from the $83.9 billion spent in 2019, when it represented 11.5% of the buybacks.

Issues:

The five issues with the highest total buybacks for Q4 2020 are:

Apple (AAPL) continued to be the poster-child for buybacks, spending $27.6 billion in Q4 2020, setting a new record for any company in S&P 500 history, as the level was up from their Q3 2020 $17.6 billion expenditure and their Q4 2019 $22.1 billion level. For 2020, Apple has spent $81.5 billion on buybacks, down a tick from 2019's $81.7 billion. Over the five-year period, they have spent $307.2 billion and $423.0 billion over the ten-year period.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK), was next (permitting some to dare to dream of a dividend): $9.0 billion for Q4 2020, the same level as Q3 2020; for 2020 they spent $24.7 billion versus $4.9 billion.

Alphabet (GOOG/L): $7.9 billion for Q4 2020, also the same as their Q3 2020 expenditure; for 2020 they spent $31.1 billion versus $18.4 billion.

Microsoft (MSFT): $6.5 billion for Q4 2020, down from the $6.7 billion spent in Q3 2020; for 2020 they spent $26.1 billion versus $19.5 billion.

Charter Communications (CHTR): $4.4 billion for Q4 20120, up from $3.4 billion in Q3 2020; for 2020 they spent $11.2 billion versus $6.9 billion.

S&P 500, $ U.S. BILLIONS

(estimates in bold)









PERIOD MARKET OPERATING AS REPORTED







DIVIDEND &

VALUE EARNINGS EARNINGS DIVIDENDS BUYBACKS DIVIDEND BUYBACK BUYBACK

$ BILLIONS $ BILLIONS $ BILLIONS $ BILLIONS $ BILLIONS YIELD YIELD YIELD 2020Prelim. $31,658.70 $1,019.04 $784.12 $480.40 $519.69 1.52% 1.64% 3.16% 2019 $26,759.69 $1,304.76 $1,158.22 $485.48 $728.74 1.81% 2.72% 4.54% 2018 $21,026.90 $1,281.66 $1,119.43 $456.31 $806.41 2.17% 3.84% 6.01% 2017 $22,821.24 $1,066.00 $940.86 $419.77 $519.40 1.84% 2.28% 4.12% 2016 $19,267.93 $919.85 $818.55 $397.21 $536.38 2.06% 2.78% 4.85%

















12/31/2020 Prelim. $31,659 $321.81 $264.91 $118.84 $130.52 1.52% 1.64% 3.16% 9/30/2020 $27,868 $314.06 $273.29 $115.54 $101.79 1.75% 2.05% 3.80% 6/30/2020 $25,637 $221.53 $147.44 $119.04 $88.66 1.93% 2.52% 4.45% 3/31/2020 $21,424 $161.64 $98.48 $126.98 $198.72 2.31% 3.37% 5.68% 12/31/2019 $26,760 $324.52 $294.29 $126.35 $181.58 1.81% 2.72% 4.54% 9/30/2019 $24,707 $330.42 $282.12 $123.12 $175.89 1.94% 3.12% 5.06% 6/28/2019 $24,423 $333.26 $290.00 $118.68 $165.46 1.93% 3.27% 5.20% 3/29/2019 $23,619 $316.56 $291.82 $117.33 $205.81 1.97% 3.49% 5.45% 12/31/2018 $21,027 $293.82 $242.91 $119.81 $222.98 2.17% 3.84% 6.01% 9/30/2018 $24,579 $349.04 $306.70 $115.72 $203.76 1.81% 2.93% 4.75% 6/30/2018 $23,036 $327.53 $288.55 $111.60 $190.62 1.89% 2.80% 4.69% 3/29/2018 $22,496 $311.26 $281.28 $109.18 $189.05 1.90% 2.56% 4.46% 12/29/2017 $22,821 $288.93 $230.12 $109.46 $136.97 1.84% 2.28% 4.12% 9/29/2017 $21,579 $268.35 $243.68 $105.45 $129.17 1.92% 2.40% 4.32% 6/30/2017 $20,762 $261.39 $231.40 $104.01 $120.11 1.96% 2.41% 4.37% 3/31/2017 $20,276 $247.32 $235.65 $100.86 $133.15 1.98% 2.51% 4.49% 12/31/2016 $19,268 $240.11 $207.93 $103.82 $135.29 2.06% 2.78% 4.85%

S&P Dow Jones Indices

















S&P 500 SECTOR BUYBACKS

















SECTOR $ MILLIONS Q4,'20 Q3,'20 Q4,'19 2020 2019 5-YEARS 10-YEARS Q4,'18 Q2,'20















(high) (recent low) Consumer Discretionary $8,863 $3,247 $16,620 $29,514 $68,476 $357,762 $738,968 $25,652 $1,317 Consumer Staples $8,720 $4,231 $9,429 $19,742 $33,838 $181,301 $407,418 $9,588 $1,514 Energy $334 $66 $5,025 $4,321 $18,750 $71,996 $249,907 $8,698 $60 Financials $13,601 $12,101 $50,232 $80,685 $178,685 $638,249 $964,426 $45,641 $8,346 Healthcare $15,018 $7,551 $20,041 $54,082 $83,864 $399,207 $718,573 $31,336 $10,706 Industrials $7,235 $3,442 $10,218 $33,230 $60,792 $301,986 $573,757 $23,026 $1,816 Information Technology $56,085 $49,728 $52,432 $201,851 $224,847 $943,530 $1,532,697 $61,298 $36,900 Materials $2,593 $785 $3,117 $8,113 $15,709 $52,466 $119,990 $5,857 $184 Real Estate $732 $406 $573 $2,661 $2,230 $13,263 $13,263 $1,480 $204 Communication Services $16,581 $17,316 $13,687 $81,446 $38,192 $140,889 $177,512 $9,556 $27,548 Utilities $831 $2,914 $211 $4,115 $3,355 $10,038 $19,184 $850 $67 TOTAL $130,592 $101,786 $181,583 $519,762 $728,738 $3,110,687 $5,515,696 $222,980 $88,661



















SECTOR BUYBACK MAKEUP % Q4,'20 Q3,'20 Q4,'19 2020 2019 5-YEARS 10-YEARS Q4,'18 Q2,'20 Consumer Discretionary 6.79% 3.19% 9.15% 5.68% 9.40% 11.50% 13.40% 11.50% 1.49% Consumer Staples 6.68% 4.16% 5.19% 3.80% 4.64% 5.83% 7.39% 4.30% 1.71% Energy 0.26% 0.06% 2.77% 0.83% 2.57% 2.31% 4.53% 3.90% 0.07% Financials 10.41% 11.89% 27.66% 15.52% 24.52% 20.52% 17.49% 20.47% 9.41% Healthcare 11.50% 7.42% 11.04% 10.41% 11.51% 12.83% 13.03% 14.05% 12.07% Industrials 5.54% 3.38% 5.63% 6.39% 8.34% 9.71% 10.40% 10.33% 2.05% Information Technology 42.95% 48.85% 28.88% 38.84% 30.85% 30.33% 27.79% 27.49% 41.62% Materials 1.99% 0.77% 1.72% 1.56% 2.16% 1.69% 2.18% 2.63% 0.21% Real Estate 0.56% 0.40% 0.32% 0.51% 0.31% 0.43% 0.24% 0.66% 0.23% Communication Services 12.70% 17.01% 7.54% 15.67% 5.24% 4.53% 3.22% 4.29% 31.07% Utilities 0.64% 2.86% 0.12% 0.79% 0.46% 0.32% 0.35% 0.38% 0.08% TOTAL 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00%

S&P Dow Jones Indices

















S&P 500 20 LARGEST Q4 2020 BUYBACKS, $ MILLIONS













Company Ticker Sector Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2019 12-Months 12-Months 5-Year 10-Year Indicated





Buybacks Buybacks Buybacks 2020 2019 Buybacks Buybacks Dividend





$ Million $ Million $ Million $ Million $ Million $ Million $ Million $ Million Apple AAPL Information Technology $27,636 $17,587 $22,085 $81,543 $81,685 $307,213 $423,038 $14,831 Berkshire Hathaway BRK.b Financials $8,994 $8,973 $2,043 $24,706 $4,850 $30,902 $30,969 $0 Alphabet GOOGL Communication Services $7,904 $7,897 $6,098 $31,149 $18,396 $67,159 $69,055 $0 Microsoft MSFT Information Technology $6,535 $6,743 $5,206 $26,128 $19,504 $85,832 $128,519 $16,936 Charter Communications CHTR Communication Services $4,349 $3,361 $2,305 $11,217 $6,873 $35,766 $36,582 $0 Oracle ORCL Information Technology $4,059 $5,423 $5,036 $18,832 $26,857 $85,921 $127,703 $6,117 Lowe's LOW Consumer Discretionary $3,443 $562 $664 $4,971 $4,313 $19,108 $37,978 $1,759 Facebook FB Communication Services $3,049 $2,725 $1,923 $9,836 $6,539 $37,690 $41,515 $0 Procter & Gamble PG Consumer Staples $3,008 $2,000 $3,504 $5,909 $9,504 $29,124 $54,406 $7,836 Intel INTC Information Technology $2,000 $8,000 $3,523 $14,229 $13,623 $45,204 $81,661 $5,696 Visa V Information Technology $1,930 $1,544 $2,517 $7,687 $8,741 $38,328 $55,503 $2,170 Humana HUM Health Care $1,790 $5 $60 $1,820 $1,070 $7,451 $10,338 $371 UnitedHealth Group UNH Health Care $1,709 $850 $399 $4,250 $5,500 $17,030 $31,486 $4,744 Cigna CI Health Care $1,690 $1,028 $447 $4,042 $1,987 $9,235 $12,954 $1,445 Honeywell International HON Industrials $1,565 $164 $750 $3,714 $4,400 $17,082 $21,860 $2,610 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY Health Care $1,465 $0 $7,000 $1,546 $7,300 $11,866 $15,928 $4,429 Walmart WMT Consumer Staples $1,439 $463 $888 $2,625 $5,717 $32,346 $54,986 $12,703 HP HPQ Information Technology $1,378 $1,340 $691 $3,794 $2,376 $11,223 $28,308 $1,071 Anthem ANTM Health Care $1,374 $759 $307 $2,828 $1,785 $8,489 $19,042 $1,124 Amgen AMGN Health Care $1,205 $765 $1,094 $3,486 $7,702 $35,684 $51,844 $4,098 Top 20



$86,522 $70,189 $66,540 $264,312 $238,722 $932,653 $1,333,675 $87,941 S&P 500



$130,525 $101,786 $181,583 $519,694 $728,738 $3,110,620 $5,515,629 $532,003 Top 20 % of S&P 500



66.29% 68.96% 36.64% 50.86% 32.76% 29.98% 24.18% 16.53% Gross values are not adjusted for float

















S&P Dow Jones Indices





S&P 500 20 Largest Quarterly Buybacks, $ Millions; Apple set a new index record $ MILLIONS QUARTER COMPANY SECTOR

$27,636 Q4 2020 Apple Information Technology 1 $23,811 Q1 2019 Apple Information Technology 2 $22,908 Q1 2018 Apple Information Technology 3 $22,085 Q4 2019 Apple Information Technology 4 $21,860 Q2 2018 Apple Information Technology 5 $21,162 Q2 2006 QUALCOMM Information Technology 6 $19,364 Q3 2018 Apple Information Technology 7 $18,761 Q1 2020 Apple Information Technology 8 $18,154 Q2 2019 Apple Information Technology 9 $18,036 Q1 2014 Apple Information Technology 10 $17,635 Q3 2019 Apple Information Technology 11 $17,587 Q3,2020 Apple Information Technology 12 $17,559 Q2 2020 Apple Information Technology 13 $17,319 Q3 2014 Apple Information Technology 14 $17,128 Q2 2020 T-Mobile Communication Services 15 $16,413 Q2 2013 Apple Information Technology 16 $15,707 Q3 2007 Internat'l Bus Machines Information Technology 17 $13,420 Q3 2015 Apple Information Technology 18 $12,852 Q4 2013 Johnson & Johnson Healthcare 19 $12,318 Q4 2016 Allergan plc (AGN) Healthcare 20

S&P Dow Jones Indices







S&P 500 Q4 2020 Buyback Report















SECTOR DIVIDEND BUYBACK COMBINED



YIELD YIELD YIELD

Consumer Discretionary 0.66% 0.71% 1.37%

Consumer Staples 3.52% 1.00% 4.52%

Energy 4.31% 0.42% 4.73%

Financials 1.97% 2.09% 4.06%

HealthCare 1.76% 1.26% 3.02%

Industrials 1.53% 1.14% 2.67%

Information Technology 1.01% 2.25% 3.26%

Materials 1.96% 0.90% 2.86%

Real Estate 2.93% 0.32% 3.25%

Communications Services 1.07% 2.62% 3.69%

Utilities 3.34% 0.48% 3.82%

S&P 500 1.62% 1.58% 3.20%

Uses full values (unadjusted for float)





Dividends based on indicated; buybacks based on the last 12-months ending Q4,'20

Share Count Changes



(Y/Y diluted shares used for EPS) >=4% <=-4% Q4 2020 8.62% 6.41% Q3 2020 8.62% 9.62% Q2 2020 8.60% 17.80% Q1 2020 8.00% 19.60% Q4 2019 7.63% 20.68% Q3 2019 8.62% 22.85% Q2 2019 7.98% 24.15% Q1 2019 8.03% 24.90% Q4 2018 8.45% 18.71% Q3 2018 6.43% 17.67% Q2 2018 6.20% 15.60% Q1 2018 7.01% 13.63% Q4 2017 6.83% 15.06%

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit: www.spdji.com.

