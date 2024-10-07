S&P 500 Q2 2024 Buybacks Decrease 0.4% from Q1 2024, as 12-month Expenditure Increases 8.0% from Previous Year; Earnings Per Share Impact from Buybacks Declines; Buybacks Tax Results in a 0.45% Reduction in Q2 Operating Earnings and 0.49% Reduction in Q2 Earnings

S&P 500 Q2 2024 buybacks were $235.9 billion , down 0.4% from Q1 2024's $236.8 billion and up 34.9% from Q2 2023's $174.9 billion

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) today announced the preliminary S&P 500® stock buybacks or share repurchases data for Q2 2024.

Key Takeaways:

Q2 2024 share repurchases were $235.9 billion , down 0.4% from Q1 2024's $236.8 billion expenditure, and up 34.9% from Q2 2023's $174.9 billion .

down 0.4% from Q1 2024's expenditure, and up 34.9% from Q2 2023's . For the 12-months ending June 2024 , buybacks were $877.5 billion , up from $812.5 billion for the prior 12-month June 2023 period; the 12-month peak was in June 2022 with $1.005 trillion .

, buybacks were , up from for the prior 12-month period; the 12-month peak was in with . 324 companies reported buybacks of at least $5 million for the quarter , down from 352 in Q1 2024 and up from 304 in Q2 2023; 373 companies did some buybacks for the quarter, down from 380 in Q1 2024 and up from 367 in Q2 2023; 419 companies did some buybacks in the last 12-month period, down from 425 in the prior 12-month period.

, down from 352 in Q1 2024 and up from 304 in Q2 2023; 373 companies did some buybacks for the quarter, down from 380 in Q1 2024 and up from 367 in Q2 2023; 419 companies did some buybacks in the last 12-month period, down from 425 in the prior 12-month period. Buybacks remained top heavy, as concentration increased, with the top 20 S&P 500 companies accounting for 52.3% of Q2 2024 buybacks, up from Q1 2024's 50.9%, and above the historical average of 47.5% and the pre-COVID historical average of 44.5%.

up from Q1 2024's 50.9%, and above the historical average of 47.5% and the pre-COVID historical average of 44.5%. 12.7% of companies reduced share counts used for earnings per share (EPS) by at least 4% year-over-year , down from Q1 2023's 13.3% and down from Q2 2023's 16.3%; for Q2 2024 167 issues increased their shares used for EPS over Q1 2024, and 261 reduced them.

, down from Q1 2023's 13.3% and down from Q2 2023's 16.3%; for Q2 2024 167 issues increased their shares used for EPS over Q1 2024, and 261 reduced them. S&P 500 Q2 2024 dividends increased 1.2% to $153.4 billion from the prior Q1 2024 $151.6 billion and were 7.1% greater than the $143.2 billion in Q2 2023. For the 12-month's ending June 2024 , dividends set a record $603.3 billion payments, up 4.7% on an aggregate basis from the prior 12-month June 2023's $576.4 billion .

from the prior Q1 2024 and were 7.1% greater than the in Q2 2023. payments, up 4.7% on an aggregate basis from the prior 12-month June 2023's . Total shareholders return of buybacks and dividends increased to $389.3 billion in Q2 2024, up 0.2% from Q1 2024's $388.4 billion and up 22.4% from Q2 2023's $318.1 billion . Total shareholder returns for the 12-months ending June 2024 increased 6.6% to $1.481 trillion from the prior 12-month periods $1.389 trillion .

up 0.2% from Q1 2024's and up 22.4% from Q2 2023's . from the prior 12-month periods . The 1% tax on net buybacks, which started in 2023, reduced the Q2 2024 S&P 500 operating earnings by 0.45%, down from Q1 2024's 0.47% impact. It also reduced As Reported GAAP earnings by 0.49%, down from the prior 0.54%. For the 12-month June 2024 period, the 1% tax on net buybacks reduced earnings by 0.44% for operating and 0.49% for As Reported.

"Companies continue to spend on buybacks, with the last 12-months posting an 8% increase in expenditures. However, since the market was up 23%, companies got fewer shares for buybacks as prices have escalated. The impact has been a reduced upward impact on EPS and less buying support for stocks. Given more employee options are in the money, with the spread for companies to negate them via buybacks costing more, companies may need to stock-up on shares, especially if options holders have concerns over higher 2025 tax rates or companies anticipate a higher buyback tax for 2025. For the remainder of 2024 we see a broader pickup in buyback activity, as companies with strong cashflows continue to dominate," said Howard Silverblatt, Senior Index Analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

"With the recent interest rate reduction, and the market's current expectations for additional cuts this year, companies may be more willing to increase their buyback expenditures. This is amidst continued uncertainty over geopolitical and domestic economic issues. Any potential buyback tax increase was not seen as being implemented before at least mid-year 2025. Top-tier cash-flow issues are seen as continuing their buybacks and positively impacting their EPS for the remainder of this year."

1% Buyback Excise Tax:

The 1% excise tax on net buybacks reduced Q2 2024 operating earnings by 0.45%, down from Q1 2024's 0.47% and up from the 0.34% for Q2 2023. The 12-month impact was 0.44%, up from the 12-month June 2023's 42% and down from the proforma June 2022 rate of 0.53%. The tax on As Reported GAAP earnings impact decreased to 0.49%, from Q1 2024's 0.54% and up from Q2 2023's 0.38%. The 12-month impact was 0.49%, flat from June 2023's 0.49% and down from the proforma June 2022's 0.57%.

Silverblatt added: "The 1% tax remains a manageable expense and has not impacted overall buybacks at this point. However, given the initial 1% buyback tax had bipartisan support and remains an attractive cash generator, there is an expectation that some increase or potential change to the type of buybacks that are taxed will remain on the table following the election cycle. Given the current corporate sensitivity to costs, a buyback tax rate of 2% to 2.5% was seen as impacting both buybacks and the EPS impact of share-count-reduction (which is already at a lower level due to higher stock prices). This is because some of the expenditures may shift from buybacks to dividends. However, any shift would not be on a-dollar-for-dollar basis as dividends remain a long-term pure cash-flow item which must be incorporated into corporate budgets."

Q2 2024 GICS® Sector Analysis :

Information Technology maintained its lead in buybacks, as it increased expenditure the most (in percentage and dollar), representing 29.0% of all buybacks for the quarter. Q2 2024 expenditures increased 19.3% to $68.4 billion, compared to Q1 2024's $57.3 billion, and was up 45.0% from Q2 2023's $47.1 billion expenditure. For the 12-months ending June 2024, the sector increased its expenditure 9.0% to $230.5 billion, representing 26.3% of all S&P 500 buybacks, compared to $211.5 billion spent in the prior 12-month period ending June 2023, which represented 26.0% of all buybacks.

Financials increased buybacks by 5.1% for Q2 2024 as it collectively spent $45.3 billion on buybacks, accounting for 19.2% of all S&P 500 buybacks. This was up for the quarter compared to Q1 2024's expenditure of $43.1 billion, and up 38.3% from Q2 2023's $32.7 billion. For the 12-month June 2024 period, Financials spent $147.1 billion, up from $125.2 billion for the prior 12-month period.

Healthcare decreased its Q2 2024 expenditure by 26.2%, spending $18.8 billion, compared to the Q1 2024 expenditure of $25.5 billion, and was up 40.4% from the Q2 2023 $13.4 billion expenditure. For the 12-months ending June 2024, the sector spent $72.5 billion, down from the prior period's expenditure of $81.1 billion.

Communication Services decreased their spending in Q2 2024 by 23.6% to $34.5 billion, down from the prior $45.1 billion and up 35.9% from the Q2 2023 expenditure of $25.4 billion.

Energy increased their spending by 17.7% to $16.7 billion from Q1 2024's $14.2 billion and was 8.7% lower than the $18.3 billion spent in Q2 2023.

Issues:

The five issues with the highest total buybacks for Q2 2024 were:

Apple (AAPL) : continued to dominate the issue level buybacks, as it again spent the most of any issue with its Q2 2024 expenditure. It spent a record amount, ranking as the highest in S&P 500 history. For the quarter, the company spent $28.8 billion , up from Q1 2024's $23.5 billion (the 7 th largest in index history). Apple holds 18 of the top 20 record quarters (Meta Platforms holds #15 and QUALCOMM holds #17). For the 12-months ending June 2024 , Apple spent $96.3 billion on buybacks, up from the prior 12-month period's $86.4 billion . Over the five-year period, Apple has spent $440 billion and $687 billion over the ten-year period.

: continued to dominate the issue level buybacks, as it again spent the most of any issue with its Q2 2024 expenditure. It spent a record amount, ranking as the highest in S&P 500 history. For the quarter, the company spent , up from Q1 2024's (the 7 largest in index history). Apple holds 18 of the top 20 record quarters (Meta Platforms holds #15 and QUALCOMM holds #17). For the 12-months ending , Apple spent on buybacks, up from the prior 12-month period's . Over the five-year period, Apple has spent and over the ten-year period. Alphabet (GOOG/L) : $15.684 billion for Q2 2024, a tick lower than $15.696 billion in Q1 2024; the 12-month expenditure was $63.4 billion versus the prior expenditure of $60.3 billion .

: for Q2 2024, a tick lower than in Q1 2024; the 12-month expenditure was versus the prior expenditure of . Meta Platforms (META) : $9.5 billion for Q2 2024, down from $18.2 billion in Q1 2024; the 12-month expenditure was $41.5 billion versus $27.8 billion .

: for Q2 2024, down from in Q1 2024; the 12-month expenditure was versus . NVIDA (NVDA) : $8.8 billion for Q2 2024, down from $9.5 billion in Q1 2024; the 12-month expenditure was $26.4 billion versus $9.6 billion .

: for Q2 2024, down from in Q1 2024; the 12-month expenditure was versus . Wells Fargo (WFC): $6.023 billion for Q2 2024, a tick up from $6.001 billion in Q1 2024; the 12-month expenditure was $15.8 billion versus 2022's $8.0 billion .

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

TAX TAX % OF TAX % OF

$ BILLIONS OPERATING AS REPORTED 12 Mo Jun,'24 $8.09 0.44 % 0.49 % 12 Mo Jun,'23 $7.39 0.42 % 0.49 % Q2 2024 $2.20 0.45 % 0.49 % Q1 2024 $2.18 0.47 % 0.54 % Q4 2023 $2.02 0.44 % 0.50 % Q3 2023 $1.70 0.39 % 0.42 % Q2 2023 $1.55 0.34 % 0.38 % Q1 2023 $1.98 0.45 % 0.49 % 2023 $7.47 0.40 % 0.45 % 2022 proforma $8.47 0.51 % 0.58 % 2021 proforma $7.93 0.45 % 0.47 %

S&P 500, $ U.S. BILLIONS

PERIOD MARKET OPERATING AS REPORTED







DIVIDEND &

VALUE EARNINGS EARNINGS DIVIDENDS BUYBACKS DIVIDEND BUYBACK BUYBACK

$ BILLIONS $ BILLIONS $ BILLIONS $ BILLIONS $ BILLIONS YIELD YIELD YIELD 12 Mo Jun,'24 $45,843 $1,838.58 $1,643.84 $603.29 $877.46 1.32 % 1.91 % 3.23 % 12 Mo Jun,'23 $37,162 $1,741.50 $1,514.77 $576.37 $812.49 1.55 % 2.19 % 3.74 % 2023 $40,039 $1,787.36 $1,610.73 $588.23 $795.16 1.47 % 1.99 % 3.46 % 2022 $32,133 $1,656.66 $1,453.43 $564.57 $922.68 1.76 % 2.87 % 4.63 % 2021 $40,356 $1,762.75 $1,675.22 $511.23 $881.72 1.27 % 2.18 % 3.45 % 2020 $31,659 $1,019.04 $784.21 $483.18 $519.76 1.53 % 1.64 % 3.17 % 2019 $26,760 $1,304.76 $1,158.22 $485.48 $728.74 1.81 % 2.72 % 4.54 % 2018 $21,027 $1,281.66 $1,119.43 $456.31 $806.41 2.17 % 3.84 % 6.01 %

















6/28/2024 Prelim. $45,843 $489.95 $445.96 $153.41 $235.93 1.32 % 1.91 % 3.23 % 3/28/2024 $44,078 $458.28 $397.38 $151.61 $236.82 1.35 % 1.85 % 3.20 % 12/31/2023 $40,039 $452.44 $401.16 $154.10 $219.09 1.47 % 1.99 % 3.46 % 9/30/2023 $35,938 $437.90 $399.35 $144.18 $185.62 1.61 % 2.19 % 3.81 % 6/30/2023 $37,162 $457.93 $405.66 $143.20 $174.92 1.55 % 2.19 % 3.74 % 3/31/2023 $34,342 $439.08 $404.57 $146.76 $215.53 1.67 % 2.50 % 4.17 % 12/31/2022 $32,133 $421.55 $331.50 $146.07 $211.19 1.76 % 2.87 % 4.63 % 9/30/2022 $30,119 $422.94 $373.04 $140.34 $210.84 1.83 % 3.26 % 5.09 % 6/30/2022 $31,903 $395.02 $360.21 $140.56 $219.64 1.70 % 3.15 % 4.85 % 3/31/2022 $38,288 $417.16 $388.68 $137.60 $281.01 1.37 % 2.57 % 3.94 % 12/31/2021 $40,356 $480.35 $456.72 $133.90 $270.10 1.27 % 2.18 % 3.45 % 9/30/2021 $36,538 $441.26 $420.64 $130.04 $234.64 1.37 % 2.03 % 3.40 % 6/30/2021 $36,325 $439.95 $409.02 $123.38 $198.84 1.33 % 1.68 % 3.01 %

S&P 500 SECTOR BUYBACKS













SECTOR $ MILLIONS Q2,'24 Q1,'24 Q2,'23 12MoJun,'24 12MoJun,'23 5-YEARS 10-YEARS Consumer Discretionary $18,156 $16,059 $17,664 $81,741 $74,326 $363,002 $792,466 Consumer Staples $10,466 $11,998 $4,265 $36,519 $28,897 $160,874 $372,172 Energy $16,669 $14,157 $18,253 $63,119 $79,404 $191,374 $283,516 Financials $45,286 $43,087 $32,742 $147,094 $125,157 $717,470 $1,311,381 Healthcare $18,825 $25,522 $13,408 $72,495 $81,148 $378,266 $786,697 Industrials $16,829 $16,854 $12,585 $75,081 $66,340 $303,903 $660,406 Information Technology $68,356 $57,290 $47,134 $230,483 $211,481 $1,149,069 $2,014,353 Materials $5,192 $5,241 $3,154 $18,674 $19,152 $93,802 $161,032 Real Estate $728 $620 $71 $2,444 $2,119 $12,134 $21,469 Communication Services $34,478 $45,126 $25,371 $146,339 $122,620 $566,214 $607,543 Utilities $940 $868 $279 $3,467 $1,844 $13,432 $21,949 TOTAL $235,926 $236,823 $174,924 $877,456 $812,488 $3,949,541 $7,032,983































SECTOR BUYBACK MAKEUP % Q2,'24 Q1,'24 Q2,'23 12MoJun,'24 12MoJun,'23 5-YEARS 10-YEARS Consumer Discretionary 7.70 % 6.78 % 10.10 % 9.32 % 9.15 % 9.19 % 11.27 % Consumer Staples 4.44 % 5.07 % 2.44 % 4.16 % 3.56 % 4.07 % 5.29 % Energy 7.07 % 5.98 % 10.43 % 7.19 % 9.77 % 4.85 % 4.03 % Financials 19.20 % 18.19 % 18.72 % 16.76 % 15.40 % 18.17 % 18.65 % Healthcare 7.98 % 10.78 % 7.66 % 8.26 % 9.99 % 9.58 % 11.19 % Industrials 7.13 % 7.12 % 7.19 % 8.56 % 8.17 % 7.69 % 9.39 % Information Technology 28.97 % 24.19 % 26.95 % 26.27 % 26.03 % 29.09 % 28.64 % Materials 2.20 % 2.21 % 1.80 % 2.13 % 2.36 % 2.38 % 2.29 % Real Estate 0.31 % 0.26 % 0.04 % 0.28 % 0.26 % 0.31 % 0.31 % Communication Services 14.61 % 19.05 % 14.50 % 16.68 % 15.09 % 14.34 % 8.64 % Utilities 0.40 % 0.37 % 0.16 % 0.40 % 0.23 % 0.34 % 0.31 % TOTAL 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 %

S&P 500 20 LARGEST Q2 2024 BUYBACKS, $ MILLIONS















Company Ticker Sector Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 12-Months 12-Months 5-Year 10-Year Indicated





Buybacks Buybacks Buybacks Jun,'24 Jun,'23 Buybacks Buybacks Dividend





$ Million $ Million $ Million $ Million $ Million $ Million $ Million $ Million Apple AAPL Information Technology $28,810 $23,489 $19,863 $96,344 $86,402 $439,789 $687,270 $14,414 Alphabet GOOGL Communication Services $15,684 $15,696 $14,969 $63,358 $60,325 $245,397 $271,393 $4,699 Meta Platforms META Communication Services $9,507 $18,170 $2,590 $41,499 $27,849 $149,564 $173,826 $4,383 NVIDIA NVDA Information Technology $8,795 $9,492 $3,739 $26,357 $9,582 $45,253 $51,462 $984 Wells Fargo WFC Financials $6,012 $6,001 $4,005 $15,843 $8,032 $63,457 $127,454 $5,578 JPMorgan JPM Financials $5,336 $2,832 $2,477 $12,825 $5,167 $59,779 $123,170 $14,358 Exxon Mobil XOM Energy $5,326 $3,011 $4,340 $17,405 $17,849 $41,973 $55,104 $17,047 Visa V Financials $4,535 $2,767 $3,048 $14,810 $10,581 $54,220 $86,083 $3,274 Danaher DHR Health Care $4,530 $0 $0 $4,530 $0 $4,530 $4,530 $712 Salesforce CRM Information Technology $4,335 $2,133 $1,949 $10,085 $8,003 $18,088 $18,088 $1,554 Microsoft MSFT Information Technology $4,210 $4,213 $5,704 $17,254 $22,245 $122,548 $195,012 $22,297 Goldman Sachs Group GS Financials $3,574 $2,752 $810 $8,832 $7,162 $30,352 $60,833 $3,870 Bank of America BAC Financials $3,535 $2,500 $550 $7,846 $4,213 $63,209 $116,373 $7,076 Monster Beverage MNST Consumer Staples $3,114 $120 $56 $3,803 $565 $5,758 $10,753 $0 Chevron CVX Energy $2,930 $2,891 $4,340 $12,552 $15,061 $33,588 $38,433 $11,175 Marathon Petroleum MPC Energy $2,896 $2,218 $3,068 $10,438 $10,156 $28,159 $36,848 $1,163 Mastercard MA Financials $2,643 $2,162 $2,419 $8,553 $9,343 $36,277 $56,599 $2,167 Adobe ADBE Information Technology $2,635 $2,222 $1,103 $7,179 $5,768 $26,877 $34,660 $0 Medtronic plc MDT Health Care $2,492 $1,628 $152 $4,478 $461 $9,464 $22,074 $3,718 T-Mobile US TMUS Communication Services $2,403 $3,786 $3,661 $11,093 $11,495 $43,146 $45,410 $1,341 Top 20



$123,302 $108,083 $78,843 $395,084 $320,259 $1,521,428 $2,215,376 $119,809 S&P 500



$235,926 $236,823 $174,924 $877,456 $812,488 $3,949,541 $7,032,984 $622,599 Top 20 % of S&P 500



52.26 % 45.64 % 45.07 % 45.03 % 39.42 % 38.52 % 31.50 % 19.24 % Gross values are not adjusted for float

















S&P 500 Q2 2024 Buyback Report











SECTOR DIVIDEND BUYBACK COMBINED

YIELD YIELD YIELD Consumer Discretionary 0.79 % 1.82 % 2.61 % Consumer Staples 2.45 % 1.35 % 3.80 % Energy 3.19 % 3.83 % 7.02 % Financials 1.59 % 2.37 % 3.96 % HealthCare 1.56 % 1.26 % 2.82 % Industrials 1.41 % 1.91 % 3.31 % Information Technology 0.64 % 1.58 % 2.22 % Materials 1.81 % 1.78 % 3.60 % Real Estate 3.26 % 0.22 % 3.48 % Communications Services 1.13 % 4.41 % 5.54 % Utilities 3.03 % 0.36 % 3.40 % S&P 500 1.35 % 1.91 % 3.26 % Uses full values (unadjusted for float)



Dividends based on indicated; buybacks based on the last 12-months ending Q2,'24









Share Count Changes



(Y/Y diluted shares used for EPS) >=4% <=-4% Q2 2024 5.04 % 12.70 % Q1 2024 4.62 % 13.25 % Q4 2023 3.81 % 12.63 % Q3 2023 4.60 % 13.80 % Q2 2023 4.22 % 16.27 % Q1 2023 4.02 % 18.47 % Q4 2022 5.01 % 19.44 % Q3 2022 7.21 % 21.24 % Q2 2022 8.42 % 19.84 % Q1 2022 7.62 % 17.64 % Q4 2021 10.06 % 14.89 % Q3 2021 10.22 % 7.41 % Q2 2021 11.02 % 5.41 %

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P Dow Jones Indices has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit: https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

