S&P 500 Q3 2025 Buybacks Post Modest 6.2% Gain to $249.0 Billion After Declining 20.1% Amidst Uncertainty in Q2; Q4 2025 Expenditures Expected to Post Similar Growth, As 2025 Anticipates a Record $1 Trillion

S&P 500 Q3 2025 buybacks were $249.0 billion, as the expenditure increased 6.2% from Q2's $234.6 billion and down 15.1% from the record Q1 2025 $293.5 billion, and was up 9.9% from Q3 2024's $226.6 billion

The 12-month September 2025 expenditure was a record $1.020 trillion and was up 11.1% from the 12-month September 2024 expenditure of $918.4 billion

Health Care and Financials significantly increased their spending, up 32.2% and 26.3% respectively over Q2 2025, as Materials and Real Estate reduced spending by 21.0% and 40.3%, respectively

The net buyback 1% tax reduced Q3 2025 operating earnings, which are set to post a quarterly earnings record by 0.36% and As Reported GAAP by 0.41%, as the 12-month cost was 0.40% and 0.44%, respectively

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) today announced the preliminary S&P 500® stock buybacks or share repurchases data for Q3 2025.

S&P 500 DIVIDENDS VS. BUYBACKS, $BILLIONS S&P 500 QUARTERLY BUYBACKS AS A % OF MARKET VALUE

Key Highlights:

Q3 2025 share repurchases were $249.0 billion, up 6.2% from Q2 2025's $234.6 billion and up 9.9% from Q3 2024's $226.6 billion.

up 6.2% from Q2 2025's $234.6 billion and up 9.9% from Q3 2024's $226.6 billion. For the 12-month September 2025 period buybacks surpassed $1 trillion for the second time, the first was for the 12-months ending in June 2022 with $1.005 trillion, as this period saw a record $1.020 trillion, up from $918.4 billion from the prior 12-month period.

buybacks surpassed $1 trillion for the second time, the first was for the 12-months ending in June 2022 with $1.005 trillion, as this period saw a record $1.020 trillion, up from $918.4 billion from the prior 12-month period. 333 companies reported buybacks of at least $5 million for the quarter , down from 338 in Q2 2025 and up from 332 in Q3 2024; 387 companies did some buybacks for the quarter, up from 386 in Q2 2025 and up from 381 in Q3 2024; 436 companies did some buybacks in the 12-month September 2025 period, up from 425 in the prior period.

, down from 338 in Q2 2025 and up from 332 in Q3 2024; 387 companies did some buybacks for the quarter, up from 386 in Q2 2025 and up from 381 in Q3 2024; 436 companies did some buybacks in the 12-month September 2025 period, up from 425 in the prior period. Buybacks remained top heavy as concentration decreased, with the top 20 S&P 500 companies accounting for 49.5% of Q3 2025 buybacks, down from Q2 2025's 51.3%, and above the historical average of 47.8% and above the pre-COVID (Q4 2019) historical average of 44.5%.

down from Q2 2025's 51.3%, and above the historical average of 47.8% and above the pre-COVID (Q4 2019) historical average of 44.5%. 17.1% of companies reduced share counts used for earnings per share (EPS) by at least 4% year-over-year , down from Q2 2025's 17.3% and up from Q3 2024's 13.6%; for Q3 2025 156 issues increased their shares used for EPS compared to Q2 2025 and 279 reduced them, as 160 increased them compared to Q3 2024 and 312 reduced them.

, down from Q2 2025's 17.3% and up from Q3 2024's 13.6%; for Q3 2025 156 issues increased their shares used for EPS compared to Q2 2025 and 279 reduced them, as 160 increased them compared to Q3 2024 and 312 reduced them. S&P 500 Q3 2025 dividends increased 1.8%, to $168.1 billion from Q2 2025's $165.2 billion and were 7.0% greater than the $157.0 billion in Q3 2024.

from Q2 2025's $165.2 billion and were 7.0% greater than the $157.0 billion in Q3 2024. For the 12-month September 2025 period, dividends set a record $664.9 billion payment, up 7.9% on an aggregate basis from the prior 12-month's $616.2 billion.

$664.9 billion payment, up 7.9% on an aggregate basis from the prior 12-month's $616.2 billion. Total shareholders return of buybacks and dividends increased to $417.1 billion in Q3 2025, up 4.3% from Q2 2025's $399.7 billion and up 8.7% from Q3 2024's $383.6 billion.

up 4.3% from Q2 2025's $399.7 billion and up 8.7% from Q3 2024's $383.6 billion. Total shareholder returns for the 12-month September 2025 period increased 9.8% to a record $1.685 trillion from the 12-month September 2024's $1.535 trillion.

from the 12-month September 2024's $1.535 trillion. The 1% tax on net buybacks, which started in 2023, reduced the Q3 2025 S&P 500 operating earnings by 0.36%, down from Q2 2025's 0.39%, as it reduced As Reported GAAP earnings by 0.41%, down from the prior 0.42%. For the 12-months ending in September 2025, the 1% tax on net buybacks reduced earnings by 0.40% for operating and 0.44% for As Reported.

"Companies dipped their cash back in the buyback market for Q3 after withdrawing in the second quarter over uncertainty, tariffs and economic policy and following the record Q1 2025 level. The increase expenditure of 6.2% after a 20.1% decrease shows the continuing cautious approach corporations have to cash outlays. Participation in buybacks ticked down to 66.6% from the Q2 67.6% rate and still pales the Q1 2025 76.8% participation rate. Buyback concentration from the top 20 issues decreased to 49.5% from the prior 51.3%, remaining higher than the historical 47.8% rate. Of note were the top four: Apple, NVIDIA, Alphabet and Meta Platforms, which accounted for over 22% ($55.2 billion) of the S&P 500's Q3 2025 total buybacks.

Continued buybacks resulted in share-count-reduction, which has also fueled higher issue level earnings-per-share, as 17.1% of the issues posted at least a 4% reduction in their year-over-year share count, increasing their EPS by at least 4%. The trend, which is contingent on earnings and cash-flow as well as market price levels, is expected to continue short-term, providing additional support for issue level earnings-per-share.

For the fourth quarter, policy direction has started to clear up, but remains volatile, resulting in corporate uncertainty continuing, and limiting discretionary buyback expenditures. Buybacks for the fourth quarter appear to have continued to trend up at a slow pace while remaining shy of their Q1 2025 record level.

For the full-year 2025, shareholder returns via buybacks and dividends from S&P 500 companies are expected to easily set a record expenditure, posting a near double-digit gain for buybacks and a mid-single-digit gain for dividends. The initial 2026 outlook for buybacks shows companies planning to increase their expenditure, with their expected cash-flow supporting their plans. Dividends are expected to post another record payment for the year, with the question being by how much," said Howard Silverblatt, Senior Index Analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

1% Buyback Excise Tax:

The 1% excise tax on net buybacks reduced Q3 2025 operating earnings by 0.36%, down from Q2 2025's 0.39% and down from the 0.42% for Q3 2024. The 12-month impact was 0.40%, down from the 12-month September 2024's 0.45%, as the tax on As Reported GAAP earnings impact decreased to 0.41% from Q2 2025's 0.42% and to 0.43% from 0.50% for the 12-month period.

Silverblatt added: "The 1% tax continues to be a manageable expense and has not impacted overall buybacks. At this point it does not appear that an increased buyback tax is on the Washington table, but things could change quickly as the Continuing Resolution bill expires on January 30, 2026. Given the current corporate sensitivity to costs, a buyback tax rate of 2% was seen as impacting both buybacks and the EPS impact of share-count-reduction. Under any potential increased tax, some of the buyback expenditures may shift to dividends. However, any shift was not seen as being on a-dollar-for-dollar basis as dividends remain a long-term pure cash-flow item which must be incorporated into corporate budgets."

Q3 2025 GICS® Sector Analysis :

Information Technology maintained its lead in buybacks as its expenditure's increased 5.2%, representing 28.4% of all buybacks for the quarter. Q3 2025 expenditures increased to $70.6 billion, compared to Q2 2025's $67.1 billion (and $80.2 billion in Q1 2025), and were up 10.3% from Q3 2024's $64.0 billion expenditure. For the 12-months ending September 2025, the sector increased its expenditure by 14.5% to $281.6 billion, representing 27.6% of all S&P 500 buybacks, compared to the prior 12-month period's $245.9 billion which represented 26.8% of all buybacks.

Financials increased buybacks by 26.3% for Q3 2025 as it collectively spent $65.3 billion on buybacks, which accounted for 26.2% of all S&P 500 buybacks. This was up for the quarter compared to Q2 2025's expenditure of $51.7 billion, and up 48.2% from Q3 2024's $44.1 billion. For the 12-months ending September 2025, Financials spent $218.6 billion, up from the prior period's $161.8 billion.

Health Care increased their buyback expenditures in Q3 2025, by 32.2%, the largest of any sector, as it spent $21.0 billion, up from the Q2 2025 $15.8 billion, as it represented 8.4% of the buybacks, as the 12-month September 2025 expenditure was $89.3 billion, up 20.2% from the prior 12-month's $74.4 billion.

Materials decreased its Q3 2025 expenditure by 21.0%, spending $3.6 billion, compared to the Q2 2025 expenditure of $4.6 billion, and was down 18.3% from Q3 2024's $4.5 billion expenditure. For the 12-months ending September 2025, the sector spent $18.4 billion, down from the prior 12-month period's $17.8 billion.

Issues:

The five issues with the highest total buybacks for Q3 2025 were:

Apple (AAPL) : continued to dominate the issue level buybacks as it again spent the most of any issue with its Q3 2025 expenditure, but the expenditure did not place in the top 20 historical buybacks, in which Apple holds 19 of the 20 top positions (Meta Platforms holds #19). For the quarter, the company spent $20.4 billion, down from Q2 2025's $23.6 billion. For the 12-month period ending September 2025, Apple spent $96.7 billion on buybacks, down from the prior 12-month's $100.4 billion. Over the five-year period, Apple has spent $468 billion, and $755 billion over the ten-year period.

: continued to dominate the issue level buybacks as it again spent the most of any issue with its Q3 2025 expenditure, but the expenditure did not place in the top 20 historical buybacks, in which Apple holds 19 of the 20 top positions (Meta Platforms holds #19). For the quarter, the company spent $20.4 billion, down from Q2 2025's $23.6 billion. For the 12-month period ending September 2025, Apple spent $96.7 billion on buybacks, down from the prior 12-month's $100.4 billion. Over the five-year period, Apple has spent $468 billion, and $755 billion over the ten-year period. NVIDIA (NVDA) : $14.9 billion for Q3 2025, up from $11.6 billion in Q2 2025. The 12-month September 2025 expenditure was $51.8 billion versus the prior 12-month's $34.5 billion.

: $14.9 billion for Q3 2025, up from $11.6 billion in Q2 2025. The 12-month September 2025 expenditure was $51.8 billion versus the prior 12-month's $34.5 billion. Alphabet (GOOG/GOOGL) : $11.5 billion for Q3 2025, down from $13.6 billion in Q2 2025. The 12-month September 2025 expenditure was $55.8 billion versus $62.9 billion in the prior period.

: $11.5 billion for Q3 2025, down from $13.6 billion in Q2 2025. The 12-month September 2025 expenditure was $55.8 billion versus $62.9 billion in the prior period. Meta Platforms (META) : $8.5 billion for Q3 2025, down from $14.3 billion in Q2 2025. The 12-month September 2025 expenditure was $44.2 billion versus $48.2 billion in the prior period.

: $8.5 billion for Q3 2025, down from $14.3 billion in Q2 2025. The 12-month September 2025 expenditure was $44.2 billion versus $48.2 billion in the prior period. JP Morgan (JPM): $8.3 billion for Q3 2025, up from $7.5 billion in Q2 2025. The 12-month September 2025 expenditure was $27.6 billion versus $16.8 billion in the prior period.

S&P Dow Jones Indices













S&P 500, $ U.S. BILLIONS

(preliminary in bold)









PERIOD MARKET OPERATING AS REPORTED







DIVIDEND &

VALUE EARNINGS EARNINGS DIVIDENDS BUYBACKS DIVIDEND BUYBACK BUYBACK

$ BILLIONS $ BILLIONS $ BILLIONS $ BILLIONS $ BILLIONS YIELD YIELD YIELD 12 Mo Sep,'25 Prelim. $57,047 $2,164.58 $1,994.76 $664.90 $1,020.27 1.17 % 1.79 % 2.95 % 12 Mo Sep,'24 $48,701 $1,900.66 $1,637.95 $616.16 $918.40 1.27 % 1.89 % 3.15 % 2024 $49,805 $1,966.53 $1,771.24 $629.62 $942.55 1.26 % 1.89 % 3.16 % 2023 $40,039 $1,787.36 $1,610.73 $588.23 $795.16 1.47 % 1.99 % 3.46 % 2022 $32,133 $1,656.66 $1,453.43 $564.57 $922.68 1.76 % 2.87 % 4.63 % 2021 $40,356 $1,762.75 $1,675.22 $511.23 $881.72 1.27 % 2.18 % 3.45 % 2020 $31,659 $1,019.04 $784.21 $483.18 $519.76 1.53 % 1.64 % 3.17 % 2019 $26,760 $1,304.76 $1,158.22 $485.48 $728.74 1.81 % 2.72 % 4.54 % 2018 $21,027 $1,281.66 $1,119.43 $456.31 $806.41 2.17 % 3.84 % 6.01 %

















9/30/2025 Estimate $57,047 $617.34 $550.73 $168.08 $249.00 1.17 % 1.79 % 2.95 % 6/30/2025 $52,501 $541.59 $498.87 $165.16 $234.57 1.25 % 1.90 % 3.15 % 3/31/2025 $50,166 $487.33 $456.65 $164.10 $293.45 1.28 % 1.99 % 3.27 % 12/31/2024 $49,805 $518.32 $488.51 $167.56 $243.24 1.26 % 1.89 % 3.16 % 9/30/2024 $48,701 $499.98 $439.39 $157.04 $226.56 1.27 % 1.89 % 3.15 % 6/28/2024 $45,843 $489.95 $397.69 $153.41 $235.93 1.32 % 1.91 % 3.23 % 3/28/2024 $44,078 $458.28 $400.90 $151.61 $236.82 1.35 % 1.85 % 3.20 % 12/31/2023 $40,039 $452.44 $399.98 $154.10 $219.09 1.47 % 1.99 % 3.46 % 9/30/2023 $35,938 $437.90 $399.35 $144.18 $185.62 1.61 % 2.19 % 3.81 % 6/30/2023 $37,162 $457.93 $405.66 $143.20 $174.92 1.55 % 2.19 % 3.74 % 3/31/2023 $34,342 $439.08 $404.57 $146.76 $215.53 1.67 % 2.50 % 4.17 % 12/31/2022 $32,133 $421.55 $331.50 $146.07 $211.19 1.76 % 2.87 % 4.63 % 9/30/2022 $30,119 $422.94 $373.04 $140.34 $210.84 1.83 % 3.26 % 5.09 %

S&P Dow Jones Indices



S&P 500 proforma net buyback tax impact



TAX TAX % OF TAX % OF

$ BILLIONS OPERATING AS REPORTED Q3 2025 $2.25 0.36 % 0.41 % Q2 2025 $2.13 0.39 % 0.42 % Q1 2025 $2.43 0.50 % 0.53 % Q4 2024 $1.93 0.37 % 0.39 % Q3 2024 $2.11 0.42 % 0.48 % Q2 2024 $2.20 0.45 % 0.49 % 2023 $7.47 0.40 % 0.45 % 2022 proforma $8.47 0.51 % 0.58 % 2021 proforma $7.93 0.45 % 0.47 %

S&P Dow Jones Indices













S&P 500 SECTOR BUYBACKS













SECTOR $ MILLIONS Q3,'25 Q2,'25 Q3'24 12MoSep,'25 12MoSep,'24 5-YEARS 10-YEARS Consumer Discretionary $14,279 $14,188 $20,605 $68,529 $83,536 $396,494 $768,342 Consumer Staples $6,964 $6,626 $7,734 $40,284 $39,240 $180,932 $369,907 Energy $12,744 $12,668 $18,313 $59,396 $65,200 $255,192 $329,442 Financials $65,305 $51,720 $44,054 $218,578 $161,844 $814,996 $1,464,662 Healthcare $20,958 $15,850 $16,906 $89,339 $74,441 $409,399 $810,044 Industrials $20,535 $21,332 $15,852 $91,605 $76,647 $360,967 $675,545 Information Technology $70,601 $67,131 $63,981 $281,637 $245,911 $1,247,248 $2,170,208 Materials $3,639 $4,610 $4,454 $18,359 $17,849 $102,577 $158,783 Real Estate $585 $808 $204 $3,005 $1,795 $12,147 $24,678 Communication Services $32,839 $38,708 $33,818 $146,145 $148,137 $656,597 $781,452 Utilities $555 $929 $636 $3,391 $3,797 $13,179 $22,640 TOTAL $249,004 $234,570 $226,557 $1,020,268 $918,398 $4,449,728 $7,575,704































SECTOR BUYBACK MAKEUP % Q3,'25 Q2,'25 Q3'24 12MoSep,'25 12MoSep,'24 5-YEARS 10-YEARS Consumer Discretionary 5.73 % 6.05 % 9.09 % 6.72 % 9.10 % 8.91 % 10.14 % Consumer Staples 2.80 % 2.82 % 3.41 % 3.95 % 4.27 % 4.07 % 4.88 % Energy 5.12 % 5.40 % 8.08 % 5.82 % 7.10 % 5.74 % 4.35 % Financials 26.23 % 22.05 % 19.44 % 21.42 % 17.62 % 18.32 % 19.33 % Healthcare 8.42 % 6.76 % 7.46 % 8.76 % 8.11 % 9.20 % 10.69 % Industrials 8.25 % 9.09 % 7.00 % 8.98 % 8.35 % 8.11 % 8.92 % Information Technology 28.35 % 28.62 % 28.24 % 27.60 % 26.78 % 28.03 % 28.65 % Materials 1.46 % 1.97 % 1.97 % 1.80 % 1.94 % 2.31 % 2.10 % Real Estate 0.23 % 0.34 % 0.09 % 0.29 % 0.20 % 0.27 % 0.33 % Communication Services 13.19 % 16.50 % 14.93 % 14.32 % 16.13 % 14.76 % 10.32 % Utilities 0.22 % 0.40 % 0.28 % 0.33 % 0.41 % 0.30 % 0.30 % TOTAL 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 %

S&P Dow Jones Indices



















S&P 500 20 LARGEST Q3 2025 BUYBACKS, $ MILLIONS















Company Ticker Sector Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 12-Months 12-Months 5-Year 10-Year Indicated





Buybacks Buybacks Buybacks Sep,'25 Sep,'25 Buybacks Buybacks Dividend





$ Million $ Million $ Million $ Million $ Million $ Million $ Million $ Million Apple AAPL Information Technology $20,373 $23,589 $25,361 $96,671 $100,390 $468,194 $755,231 $15,434 NVIDIA NVDA Information Technology $14,885 $11,568 $12,676 $51,753 $34,463 $108,676 $115,125 $976 Alphabet GOOGL Communication Services $11,504 $13,638 $15,291 $55,761 $62,862 $281,410 $342,445 $4,886 Meta Platforms META Communication Services $8,462 $14,277 $12,361 $44,233 $48,203 $195,709 $230,350 $4,555 JPMorgan JPM Financials $8,293 $7,506 $6,361 $27,628 $16,804 $73,551 $149,763 $16,499 Wells Fargo WFC Financials $6,000 $3,016 $3,435 $16,516 $17,798 $64,825 $135,247 $5,766 Microsoft MSFT Information Technology $5,650 $4,546 $4,107 $19,963 $16,530 $116,907 $199,882 $27,057 Bank of America BAC Financials $5,300 $5,302 $3,534 $18,658 $10,380 $63,265 $136,990 $7,632 Exxon Mobil XOM Energy $5,126 $4,964 $5,512 $20,674 $18,505 $67,681 $71,685 $17,565 Johnson Controls Internat'l JCI Industrials $5,097 $312 $377 $6,100 $1,279 $10,858 $20,531 $1,047 Citigroup C Financials $5,005 $2,015 $987 $10,499 $1,954 $25,741 $78,463 $4,418 Visa V Financials $4,954 $4,794 $5,867 $18,597 $16,921 $68,278 $106,772 $4,552 Salesforce CRM Information Technology $3,928 $2,237 $1,285 $8,874 $9,445 $28,247 $28,247 $1,587 Mastercard MA Financials $3,335 $2,291 $2,935 $11,925 $9,580 $44,752 $68,175 $2,873 Charles Schwab SCHW Financials $2,748 $333 $0 $4,581 $0 $10,818 $14,038 $1,843 QUALCOMM QCOM Information Technology $2,681 $3,118 $1,438 $9,906 $5,053 $25,936 $59,185 $3,840 T-Mobile US TMUS Communication Services $2,571 $2,585 $596 $12,634 $8,998 $36,437 $58,467 $1,974 HCA Healthcare HCA Health Care $2,498 $2,505 $1,795 $9,209 $5,252 $32,577 $41,392 $472 Chevron CVX Energy $2,482 $2,733 $4,714 $13,423 $13,932 $48,057 $54,177 $13,164 American Express AXP Financials $2,351 $1,356 $1,935 $5,946 $5,890 $25,742 $43,186 $1,780 Top 20



$123,243 $112,685 $110,567 $463,551 $404,239 $1,797,661 $2,709,351 $137,919 S&P 500



$249,004 $234,570 $226,557 $1,020,268 $918,398 $4,449,728 $7,575,704 $674,035 Top 20 % of S&P 500



49.49 % 48.04 % 48.80 % 45.43 % 44.02 % 40.40 % 35.76 % 20.46 % Gross values are not adjusted for float



















S&P Dow Jones Indices







S&P 500 Q3 2025 Buyback Report















SECTOR DIVIDEND BUYBACK COMBINED



YIELD YIELD YIELD

Consumer Discretionary 0.63 % 1.13 % 1.76 %

Consumer Staples 2.56 % 1.44 % 4.00 %

Energy 3.43 % 3.63 % 7.06 %

Financials 1.42 % 2.80 % 4.21 %

HealthCare 1.71 % 1.60 % 3.31 %

Industrials 1.25 % 1.92 % 3.18 %

Information Technology 0.53 % 1.41 % 1.94 %

Materials 1.84 % 1.84 % 3.69 %

Real Estate 3.44 % 0.28 % 3.72 %

Communications Services 0.87 % 3.16 % 4.03 %

Utilities 2.88 % 0.26 % 3.15 %

S&P 500 1.19 % 1.81 % 2.99 %

Uses full values (unadjusted for float)





Dividends based on indicated; buybacks based on the last 12-months ending Q3,'25

Share Count Changes



(Y/Y diluted shares used for EPS) >=4% <=-4% Q3 2025 5.00 % 17.14 % Q2 2025 6.63 % 17.27 % Q1 2025 5.80 % 13.80 % Q4 2024 6.63 % 12.05 % Q3 2024 5.01 % 13.63 % Q2 2024 5.04 % 12.70 % Q1 2024 4.62 % 13.25 % Q4 2023 3.81 % 12.63 % Q3 2023 4.60 % 13.80 % Q2 2023 4.22 % 16.27 % Q1 2023 4.02 % 18.47 % Q4 2022 5.01 % 19.44 % Q3 2022 7.21 % 21.24 %

