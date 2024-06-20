S&P Capital IQ Pro Expands Fixed Income and Gen-AI Powered Summarization Capabilities

The latest release includes the addition of 19.4 million fixed income securities, reference data and pricing across government, sovereign, agency and corporate securities

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence, a provider of information services and solutions to global markets, announced today the latest updates to its S&P Capital IQ Pro platform featuring the addition of more than 19.4 million fixed income securities with full reference data, pricing and analytics, along with GenAI-powered earnings transcript summarization capabilities and enhanced private markets and segment data.

"This latest release underscores our commitment to continually innovate with new technologies and capitalize on the synergies from our merger with IHS Markit," said Warren Breakstone, Head of Capital IQ Solutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "The addition of robust fixed income content further expands the value proposition of S&P Capital IQ Pro and the introduction of earnings call transcript summarizations, along with further advancements in AI-powered platform search capabilities, creates new efficiencies for our users."

S&P Global Market Intelligence's flagship platform's latest offerings include the following additions:

Enhancements to the platform's pricing, analytics and reference data coverage with the addition of more than 19.4 million fixed income data, inclusive of government, supranational, agency and corporate securities;

Introduction of transcript summarization capabilities, leveraging GenAI and machine learning models, offering users a comprehensive overview of an earnings call by providing a summary of the transcript organized by topics and sentiment;

Continued expansion of deep industry-level and segment-specific data across banking, energy, insurance, real estate and technology, media and telecommunications (TMT);

Enabled seamless notifications of event updates by enhancing ability to automatically sync corporate and industry events within the platform's events calendar with users' personal calendars.

S&P Capital IQ Pro's previous updates to the platform highlighted AI-enabled search experience and the integration of IHS Markit content including loan pricing and analytics, Purchasing Managers' Index™ (PMI) indicators and country risk scores and economic data. Last month, S&P Global announced the successful completion of the acquisition of Visible Alpha, creating a premium offering of fundamental investment research capabilities to be offered as an add-on to S&P Capital IQ Pro.

For more details on the latest S&P Capital Pro release, please visit this website here.

S&P Capital IQ Pro is S&P Global's flagship data and analytics platform offering access to deep, meaningful data on the global financial markets, companies and industries that help market participants make informed decisions. It also provides proprietary research and in-depth analysis from thought leaders and industry experts and compresses more than 135 billion raw data points a year into actionable intelligence.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. Our team of experts delivers unrivaled insights and leading data and technology solutions, partnering with customers to expand their perspective, operate with confidence, and make decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence.

