S&P Capital IQ Pro's New Upgrade Enhances Content Accessibility, Improves Personalization and Delivers AI-Enabled Search Experience

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence, a provider of information services and solutions to global markets, announced today the latest updates to its S&P Capital IQ Pro platform to include enriched content accessibility, improved personalization and an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled search experience.

"Over the past 18 months, we have introduced a significant array of new content to S&P Capital IQ Pro, bringing fixed income, private markets, fundamentals, sustainability and economic data from the merger with IHS Markit onto this flagship platform," said Warren Breakstone, Head of Desktop & Channel Solutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "With this release, we have turned our attention to the user experience, making it easier and faster for users to find the data for their needs, focusing on improved search relevancy and enhanced search capabilities enabled by AI."

The flagship platform's latest updates include the following enhancements:

  • Improved search capabilities enabled by AI;
  • Personalized News Page experience;
  • Extractable tables from Investment Research to streamline workflow processes;
  • Enhanced Financial Multiples dataset with charting capabilities;
  • New Mapping functionality that enables customizable data visualizations of key locations;
  • Further extension of ChartIQ visualizations and charting to new areas of the platform.

This is S&P Capital IQ Pro's fourth major release this year as earlier updates to the platform focused on integrating and delivering content from IHS Markit including loan pricing and analytics, Purchasing Managers' Index™ (PMI) headline indicators and country risk scores and economic data.

For more details on the latest S&P Capital Pro release, please visit this website here.

S&P Capital IQ Pro is S&P Global Market Intelligence's flagship data and analytics platform offering access to deep, meaningful data on the global financial markets, companies, and industries that help market participants make informed decisions. It also provides proprietary research and in-depth analysis from thought leaders and industry experts and condenses more than 135 billion raw data points a year into actionable intelligence.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence
At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. Our team of experts delivers unrivaled insights and leading data and technology solutions, partnering with customers to expand their perspective, operate with confidence, and make decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence.

