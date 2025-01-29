S&P CORELOGIC CASE-SHILLER INDEX RECORDS 3.8% ANNUAL GAIN IN NOVEMBER 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) today released the November 2024 results for the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. The leading measure of U.S. home prices recorded a 3.8% annual gain in November 2024, a slight increase from the previous annual gains in 2024. More than 27 years of history are available for the data series and can be accessed in full by going to https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/index-family/indicators/sp-corelogic-case-shiller/.

YEAR-OVER-YEAR

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index, covering all nine U.S. census divisions, reported a 3.8% annual return for November, up from a 3.6% annual gain in the previous month. The 10-City Composite saw an annual increase of 4.9%, recording the same annual increase in the previous month. The 20-City Composite posted a year-over-year increase of 4.3%, up from a 4.2% increase in the previous month. New York again reported the highest annual gain among the 20 cities with a 7.3% increase in November, followed by Chicago and Washington with annual increases of 6.2% and 5.9%, respectively. Tampa posted the lowest return, falling 0.4%.

MONTH-OVER-MONTH

The pre-seasonally adjusted U.S. National, 20-City, and 10-City Composite Indices' upward trends continued to reverse in November, with a -0.1% drop for the national index, while the 20-City Composite saw a -0.1% decline and the 10-City Composite was unchanged.

After seasonal adjustment, the U.S. National, 20-City, and 10-City Composite Indices all posted a month-over-month increase of 0.4%.

ANALYSIS

"With the exception of pockets of above-trend performance, national home prices are trending below historical averages," says Brian D. Luke, CFA, Head of Commodities, Real & Digital Assets. "Markets in New York, Washington, D.C., and Chicago are well above norms, with New York leading the way. Unsurprisingly, the Northeast was the fastest growing region, averaging a 6.1% annual gain. However, markets out west and in once red-hot Florida are trending well below average growth. Tampa's decline is the first annual drop for any market in over a year. Returns for the Tampa market and entire Southern region rank in the bottom quartile of historical annual gains, with data going back to 1988.

"Despite below-trend growth, our National Index hit its 18th consecutive all-time high on a seasonally adjusted basis," Luke continued. "Again, with the exception of Tampa, all markets rose monthly with seasonal adjustment. With New York leading the nation for the seventh consecutive month and U.S. banks reporting strong Q4 earnings, this could set the Big Apple up as we close out the year."

SUPPORTING DATA

Table 1 below shows the housing boom/bust peaks and troughs for the three composites along with the current levels and percentage changes from the peaks and troughs.



2006 Peak 2012 Trough Current Index Level Date Level Date From Peak

(%) Level From Trough

(%) From Peak

(%) National 184.61 Jul-06 133.99 Feb-12 -27.4 % 323.91 141.7 % 75.5 % 20-City 206.52 Jul-06 134.07 Mar-12 -35.1 % 332.59 148.1 % 61.0 % 10-City 226.29 Jun-06 146.45 Mar-12 -35.3 % 350.40 139.3 % 54.8 %

Table 2 below summarizes the results for November 2024. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices could be revised for the prior 24 months, based on the receipt of additional source data.



November 2024 November/October October/September 1-Year Metropolitan Area Level Change (%) Change (%) Change (%) Atlanta 247.92 -0.3 % -0.3 % 2.9 % Boston 339.05 0.4 % 0.3 % 5.1 % Charlotte 280.83 -0.1 % -0.3 % 3.6 % Chicago 209.91 -0.3 % -0.4 % 6.2 % Cleveland 194.26 0.0 % -1.0 % 5.4 % Dallas 295.19 -0.5 % -0.5 % 1.0 % Denver 314.79 -0.5 % -0.4 % 0.9 % Detroit 190.02 -0.3 % -0.6 % 4.6 % Las Vegas 300.39 -0.1 % -0.5 % 5.6 % Los Angeles 436.98 0.0 % -0.1 % 3.8 % Miami 441.73 0.3 % -0.1 % 3.2 % Minneapolis 240.66 -0.4 % -0.4 % 2.7 % New York 317.36 0.2 % 0.3 % 7.3 % Phoenix 329.82 0.0 % 0.0 % 1.6 % Portland 328.89 -0.3 % -0.4 % 2.0 % San Diego 435.32 -0.4 % -0.4 % 4.5 % San Francisco 350.92 -0.8 % -1.0 % 1.9 % Seattle 386.87 -0.7 % -0.9 % 5.4 % Tampa 381.74 -0.6 % -0.6 % -0.4 % Washington 330.99 -0.1 % 0.1 % 5.9 % Composite-10 350.40 0.0 % -0.1 % 4.9 % Composite-20 332.59 -0.1 % -0.2 % 4.3 % U.S. National 323.91 -0.1 % -0.2 % 3.8 % Sources: S&P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic



Data through November 2024







Table 3 below shows a summary of the monthly changes using the seasonally adjusted (SA) and non-seasonally adjusted (NSA) data. Since its launch in early 2006, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices have published, and the markets have followed and reported on, the non-seasonally adjusted data set used in the headline indices. For analytical purposes, S&P Dow Jones Indices publishes a seasonally adjusted data set covered in the headline indices, as well as for the 17 of 20 markets with tiered price indices and the five condo markets that are tracked.



November/October Change (%) October/September Change (%) Metropolitan Area NSA SA NSA SA Atlanta -0.3 % 0.3 % -0.3 % 0.2 % Boston 0.4 % 0.9 % 0.3 % 0.7 % Charlotte -0.1 % 0.4 % -0.3 % 0.2 % Chicago -0.3 % 0.4 % -0.4 % 0.2 % Cleveland 0.0 % 0.5 % -1.0 % -0.3 % Dallas -0.5 % 0.3 % -0.5 % 0.2 % Denver -0.5 % 0.2 % -0.4 % 0.5 % Detroit -0.3 % 0.3 % -0.6 % 0.3 % Las Vegas -0.1 % 0.5 % -0.5 % 0.4 % Los Angeles 0.0 % 0.4 % -0.1 % 0.1 % Miami 0.3 % 0.7 % -0.1 % 0.2 % Minneapolis -0.4 % 0.4 % -0.4 % 0.2 % New York 0.2 % 0.3 % 0.3 % 0.4 % Phoenix 0.0 % 0.9 % 0.0 % 0.6 % Portland -0.3 % 0.6 % -0.4 % 0.4 % San Diego -0.4 % 0.4 % -0.4 % 0.4 % San Francisco -0.8 % 0.2 % -1.0 % 0.2 % Seattle -0.7 % -0.1 % -0.9 % 0.3 % Tampa -0.6 % -0.2 % -0.6 % -0.1 % Washington -0.1 % 0.4 % 0.1 % 0.7 % Composite-10 0.0 % 0.4 % -0.1 % 0.3 % Composite-20 -0.1 % 0.4 % -0.2 % 0.3 % U.S. National -0.1 % 0.4 % -0.2 % 0.4 % Sources: S&P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic



Data through November 2024







