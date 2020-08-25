S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index Reports 4.3% Annual Home Price Gain in June

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices today released the latest results for the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, the leading measure of U.S. home prices. Data released today for June 2020 show that home prices continue to increase at a modest rate across the U.S. More than 27 years of history are available for these data series, and can be accessed in full by going to www.spdji.com.

Please note that transaction records for March, April, May and June 2020 for Wayne County, MI are unavailable due to delays at the local recording office caused by the COVID-19 lockdown. Since Wayne is the most populous county in the Detroit metro area, S&P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic are unable to generate a valid March, April, May and June 2020 update of the Detroit S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller indices for the August release.

When the sale transaction data flow resumes for Wayne County, S&P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic will provide estimated Detroit index values for months with missing updates.

YEAR-OVER-YEAR

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index, covering all nine U.S. census divisions, reported a 4.3% annual gain in June, no change from the previous month. The 10-City Composite annual increase came in at 2.8%, down from 3.0% in the previous month. The 20-City Composite posted a 3.5% year-over-year gain, down from 3.6% in the previous month.

Phoenix, Seattle and Tampa continued to report the highest year-over-year gains among the 19 cities (excluding Detroit) in June. Phoenix led the way with a 9.0% year-over-year price increase, followed by Seattle with a 6.5% increase and Tampa with a 5.9% increase. Five of the 19 cities reported higher price increases in the year ending June 2020 versus the year ending May 2020.

MONTH-OVER-MONTH

The National Index posted a 0.6% month-over-month increase, while the 10-City and 20-City Composites posted increases of 0.1% and 0.2% respectively before seasonal adjustment in June. After seasonal adjustment, the National Index posted a month-over-month increase of 0.2%, while the 10-City Composite posted a decrease of 0.1% and the 20-City Composite did not post any gains. In June, 16 of 19 cities (excluding Detroit) reported increases before seasonal adjustment, while 12 of the 19 cities reported increases after seasonal adjustment.

ANALYSIS

"Housing prices were stable in June," says Craig J. Lazzara, Managing Director and Global Head of Index Investment Strategy at S&P Dow Jones Indices. "The National Composite Index rose by 4.3% in June 2020, as it had also done in May (June's growth was slightly lower in the 10- and 20-City Composites, which were up 2.8% and 3.5%, respectively). More data will be required to understand whether the market resumes its previous path of accelerating prices, continues to decelerate, or remains stable. That said, it's important to bear in mind that deceleration is quite different from an environment in which prices actually fall.

"June's gains were quite broad-based. Prices increased in all 19 cities for which we have data, accelerating in five of them. Phoenix retains the top spot for the 13th consecutive month, with a gain of 9.0% for June. Home prices in Seattle rose by 6.5%, followed by Tampa at 5.9% and Charlotte at 5.7%. As has been the case for the last several months, prices were particularly strong in the Southeast and West, and comparatively weak in the Midwest and (especially) Northeast."

SUPPORTING DATA

Table 1 below shows the housing boom/bust peaks and troughs for the three composites along with the current levels and percentage changes from the peaks and troughs.



2006 Peak 2012 Trough Current Index Level Date Level Date From Peak (%) Level From Trough (%) From Peak (%) National 184.61 Jul-06 134.00 Feb-12 -27.4% 219.82 64.0% 19.1% 20-City 206.52 Jul-06 134.07 Mar-12 -35.1% 225.13 67.9% 9.0% 10-City 226.29 Jun-06 146.45 Mar-12 -35.3% 236.94 61.8% 4.7%



Table 2 below summarizes the results for June 2020. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices are revised for the prior 24 months, based on the receipt of additional source data.



June 2020 June/May May/April 1-Year Metropolitan Area Level Change (%) Change (%) Change (%) Atlanta 159.74 0.5% 0.5% 4.2% Boston 231.88 0.3% 0.4% 3.5% Charlotte 174.06 0.9% 0.8% 5.7% Chicago 147.06 0.1% 0.8% 0.6% Cleveland 132.71 0.6% 1.1% 5.4% Dallas 198.02 0.7% 0.5% 3.1% Denver 232.64 0.5% 0.5% 4.0% Detroit - - - - Las Vegas 199.92 -0.4% 0.3% 3.3% Los Angeles 297.89 0.4% 0.3% 3.9% Miami 253.04 0.1% 0.3% 4.0% Minneapolis 188.70 1.0% 0.8% 5.4% New York 203.82 -0.3% 0.0% 1.6% Phoenix 209.93 0.8% 0.9% 9.0% Portland 249.80 0.7% 0.9% 4.2% San Diego 274.91 0.6% 0.3% 5.0% San Francisco 274.01 -0.6% -0.1% 1.4% Seattle 272.08 0.2% 0.6% 6.5% Tampa 231.80 0.2% 0.3% 5.9% Washington 243.20 0.7% 0.5% 3.5% Composite-10 236.94 0.1% 0.2% 2.8% Composite-20 225.13 0.2% 0.3% 3.5% U.S. National 219.82 0.6% 0.6% 4.3% Sources: S&P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic Data through June 2020

Table 3 below shows a summary of the monthly changes using the seasonally adjusted (SA) and non-seasonally adjusted (NSA) data. Since its launch in early 2006, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices have published, and the markets have followed and reported on, the non-seasonally adjusted data set used in the headline indices. For analytical purposes, S&P Dow Jones Indices publishes a seasonally adjusted data set covered in the headline indices, as well as for the 17 of 20 markets with tiered price indices and the five condo markets that are tracked.



June/May Change (%) May/April Change (%) Metropolitan Area NSA SA NSA SA Atlanta 0.5% 0.2% 0.5% 0.0% Boston 0.3% -0.1% 0.4% 0.1% Charlotte 0.9% 0.7% 0.8% 0.4% Chicago 0.1% -0.4% 0.8% 0.0% Cleveland 0.6% -0.1% 1.1% 0.2% Dallas 0.7% 0.4% 0.5% 0.2% Denver 0.5% 0.3% 0.5% 0.2% Detroit - - - - Las Vegas -0.4% -0.7% 0.3% -0.1% Los Angeles 0.4% 0.2% 0.3% 0.1% Miami 0.1% 0.1% 0.3% 0.0% Minneapolis 1.0% 0.3% 0.8% -0.7% New York -0.3% -0.4% 0.0% -0.1% Phoenix 0.8% 0.6% 0.9% 0.6% Portland 0.7% 0.2% 0.9% 0.1% San Diego 0.6% 0.3% 0.3% -0.1% San Francisco -0.6% -0.6% -0.1% -0.4% Seattle 0.2% -0.2% 0.6% -0.3% Tampa 0.2% 0.3% 0.3% 0.3% Washington 0.7% 0.3% 0.5% 0.0% Composite-10 0.1% -0.1% 0.2% -0.1% Composite-20 0.2% 0.0% 0.3% 0.0% U.S. National 0.6% 0.2% 0.6% 0.0% Sources: S&P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic Data through June 2020





















