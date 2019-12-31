S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index Shows Annual Home Price Gains Increased In October

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices today released the latest results for the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, the leading measure of U.S. home prices. Data released today for October 2019 show that home prices continue to increase at a modest rate across the U.S. More than 27 years of history are available for these data series, and can be accessed in full by going to www.spdji.com.

YEAR-OVER-YEAR

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index, covering all nine U.S. census divisions, reported a 3.3% annual gain in October, up from 3.2% in the previous month. The 10-City Composite annual increase came in at 1.7%, up from 1.5% in the previous month. The 20-City Composite posted a 2.2% year-over-year gain, up from 2.1% in the previous month.

Phoenix, Tampa and Charlotte reported the highest year-over-year gains among the 20 cities. In October, Phoenix led the way with a 5.8% year-over-year price increase, followed by Tampa with a 4.9% increase and Charlotte with a 4.8% increase. Twelve of the 20 cities reported greater price increases in the year ending October 2019 versus the year ending September 2019.

MONTH-OVER-MONTH

The National Index, 10-City and 20-City Composites all posted a month-over-month increase of 0.1% before seasonal adjustment in October. After seasonal adjustment, the National Index recorded a 0.5% month-over-month increase in October while the 10-City and 20-City Composites both posted a 0.4% increase. In October, eight of 20 cities reported increases before seasonal adjustment while 18 of 20 cities reported increases after seasonal adjustment.

ANALYSIS

"October's U.S. housing data continue to be reassuring," says Craig J. Lazzara, Managing Director and Global Head of Index Investment Strategy at S&P Dow Jones Indices. "With October's 3.3% increase in the national composite index, home prices are currently more than 15% above the pre-financial crisis peak reached July 2006. October's results were broad-based, as both our 10- and 20-city composites rose. Of the 20 cities in the composite, only San Francisco saw a year-over-year price decline in October.

"At a regional level, Phoenix retains the top spot for the fifth consecutive month with October's 5.8% year-over-year gain. The Southeast region was also strong, as Tampa, Charlotte, and Atlanta all rose by more than 4.0%.

"As was the case last month, after a long period of decelerating price increases, the national, 10-city, and 20-city composites all rose at a modestly faster rate in October compared to September. This stability was broad-based, reflecting data in 12 of 20 cities. It is, of course, still too soon to say whether this marks an end to the deceleration or is merely a pause in the longer-term trend."

SUPPORTING DATA

Table 1 below shows the housing boom/bust peaks and troughs for the three composites along with the current levels and percentage changes from the peaks and troughs.



2006 Peak 2012 Trough Current Index Level Date Level Date From Peak

(%) Level From Trough

(%) From Peak

(%) National 184.61 Jul-06 134.00 Feb-12 -27.4% 212.43 58.5% 15.1% 20-City 206.52 Jul-06 134.07 Mar-12 -35.1% 218.43 62.9% 5.8% 10-City 226.29 Jun-06 146.45 Mar-12 -35.3% 231.16 57.8% 2.2%

Table 2 below summarizes the results for October 2019. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices are revised for the prior 24 months, based on the receipt of additional source data.



October 2019 October/September September/August 1-Year Metropolitan Area Level Change (%) Change (%) Change (%) Atlanta 154.59 0.4% 0.2% 4.2% Boston 223.73 0.0% -0.5% 3.4% Charlotte 166.50 0.4% 0.3% 4.8% Chicago 145.10 -0.4% -0.8% 0.5% Cleveland 127.80 -0.5% 0.5% 3.3% Dallas 192.90 -0.1% 0.2% 2.9% Denver 223.25 0.0% 0.0% 3.3% Detroit 128.45 -0.5% -0.1% 3.1% Las Vegas 194.32 -0.2% 0.2% 2.3% Los Angeles 288.35 0.4% 0.4% 2.0% Miami 246.36 0.3% 0.3% 3.3% Minneapolis 180.44 -0.2% 0.1% 4.2% New York 202.67 0.3% 0.3% 0.8% Phoenix 197.65 0.5% 0.4% 5.8% Portland 240.04 -0.5% 0.0% 2.7% San Diego 262.56 -0.2% 0.0% 2.9% San Francisco 266.05 -0.4% -0.6% -0.4% Seattle 253.79 -0.3% -0.3% 2.5% Tampa 223.53 0.6% 0.7% 4.9% Washington 234.63 0.3% -0.2% 3.0% Composite-10 231.16 0.1% 0.0% 1.7% Composite-20 218.43 0.1% 0.1% 2.2% U.S. National 212.43 0.1% 0.1% 3.3% Sources: S&P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic Data through October 2019

Table 3 below shows a summary of the monthly changes using the seasonally adjusted (SA) and non-seasonally adjusted (NSA) data. Since its launch in early 2006, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices have published, and the markets have followed and reported on, the non-seasonally adjusted data set used in the headline indices. For analytical purposes, S&P Dow Jones Indices publishes a seasonally adjusted data set covered in the headline indices, as well as for the 17 of 20 markets with tiered price indices and the five condo markets that are tracked.



October/September Change (%) September/August Change (%) Metropolitan Area NSA SA NSA SA Atlanta 0.4% 0.7% 0.2% 0.6% Boston 0.0% 0.5% -0.5% -0.1% Charlotte 0.4% 0.5% 0.3% 0.5% Chicago -0.4% 0.3% -0.8% -0.2% Cleveland -0.5% 0.2% 0.5% 0.5% Dallas -0.1% 0.2% 0.2% 0.4% Denver 0.0% 0.5% 0.0% 0.3% Detroit -0.5% 0.0% -0.1% 0.3% Las Vegas -0.2% 0.2% 0.2% 0.3% Los Angeles 0.4% 0.7% 0.4% 0.7% Miami 0.3% 0.4% 0.3% 0.3% Minneapolis -0.2% 0.3% 0.1% 0.5% New York 0.3% 0.4% 0.3% 0.4% Phoenix 0.5% 0.5% 0.4% 0.6% Portland -0.5% 0.3% 0.0% 0.3% San Diego -0.2% 0.2% 0.0% 0.4% San Francisco -0.4% -0.2% -0.6% -0.2% Seattle -0.3% 0.7% -0.3% 0.8% Tampa 0.6% 0.6% 0.7% 0.6% Washington 0.3% 0.5% -0.2% 0.3% Composite-10 0.1% 0.4% 0.0% 0.3% Composite-20 0.1% 0.4% 0.1% 0.3% U.S. National 0.1% 0.5% 0.1% 0.4% Sources: S&P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic Data through October 2019



