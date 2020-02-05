S&P Dow Jones Indices to Calculate Four New Custom Indices for Ágora Investimentos in Brazil

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ágora Investimentos, the Bradesco Group's investment house, has selected S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) as the custom calculation agent for four new proprietary indices that represent different segments of the Brazilian equity market. Ágora Investimentos selects the stocks represented in each of the indices and utilizes S&P DJI's calculation capabilities.

"S&P Dow Jones Indices is pleased to serve as the calculation agent for Ágora Investimentos' new series of custom indices. We are seeing more demand for our custom capabilities in rapidly growing markets such as Brazil and generally in Latin America as investors seek transparent ways to measure market performance. This latest collaboration underscores our ongoing commitment in the region," said Michael Mell, Senior Director of Custom Indices at S&P DJI.

"Through a specialist trustee, we have been able to structure four new funds linked to our Recommended Equity Portfolios for our clients, applying the same strategies drawn up by our renowned specialists," said Leandro Miranda, Bradesco's Executive Director & IRO.

The four Ágora Investimentos indices are:

More information about these indices is available on the S&P DJI website.

S&P Dow Jones Custom Indices provides independently calculated solutions to help clients meet specific investment criteria. Clients can select custom indices that are a slice of one of S&P DJI's existing indices or white label indices across all asset classes. S&P DJI draws upon its significant industry knowledge and experience in constructing, maintaining and disseminating custom indices for investors, exchanges and exchange-traded fund (ETF) providers. To learn more about our custom index solutions, please visit https://us.spindices.com/custom-indices/.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit: www.spdji.com.

ABOUT ÁGORA INVESTIMENTOS

Ágora Investimentos has been a benchmark in innovation in the financial market since 1993. It was the first company in Brazil to launch the Home Broker tool and it has continued to invest in technologies that make life easier for the investor. Ágora has the strength of one of the world's largest financial institutions, the Bradesco Group, behind it. This allows it to provide its clients with exclusive investment opportunities. It also offers a curatorship of the best products on the market, with choices of equities, futures markets, Brazilian Treasury Bonds, Structured Operation Certificates (local acronym COE), funds, and public and private fixed-income securities. Ágora's personalized advisory service brings together some of the best specialists on the market. They are experienced professionals who are dedicated exclusively to helping investors, whether through understanding their aims, preparing strategies, sharing market outlooks or creating daily content on new opportunities.

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices