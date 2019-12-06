S&P Global Acquires 451 Research, LLC

451 Research will be operated within S&P Global Market Intelligence, the division that provides data, essential insights, and powerful analytics to help navigate the financial markets. This acquisition will expand and strengthen S&P Global Market Intelligence's research coverage, adding differentiated expertise and intelligence with comprehensive offerings in technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Information Security, Data Centers, Cloud and DevOps.

"As emerging technologies continue to remodel today's business landscape and impact our decision-making, it's important that we invest in and deepen our expertise in these growing sectors," said Martina Cheung, President of S&P Global Market Intelligence. "451 Research's comprehensive expertise in critical disruptive technologies will enable S&P Global Market Intelligence to further expand our sector relevant and differentiated data offerings while strengthening our ability to help our customers understand the digital transformation that's impacting the market today."

"We are excited to have 451 Research join the renowned team at S&P Global Market Intelligence. For 20 years, 451 Research has been prized worldwide for its essential insight into innovation, disruption, and value creation in enterprise IT markets. The proven methodologies and constant tracking of enterprise IT customer sentiment assures that 451 Research clients can anticipate and deftly navigate the accelerating evolution of technology markets. As continuing CEO and Chairman of our Group's Uptime Institute, I look forward now, as a client of 451 Research, to benefiting from an expanding array of insight and unique analytic offerings that 451 Research creates within the larger S&P Global Market Intelligence, that further serve both the financial and technology markets," said Martin McCarthy, CEO and Chairman of The 451 Group.

Prior to this transaction, 451 Research had been a part of The 451 Group. Led by McCarthy, with support from financial partners, MLR Holdings, 451 Research publishes more than 3,000 reports and data sets annually and serves leading technology vendors and service providers, innovative start-ups, technology investment bankers, VCs, and other technology market consulting and professional service firms, as well as "early adopter" enterprise companies for the past 18 years. 451 Research's staff are seasoned industry analysts and cover a variety of technology and industry segments including cloud computing, data center technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The transaction was signed and closed today and terms were not disclosed.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering deep data and insights on critical business factors including ESG. The Company's divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. S&P Global has approximately 21,000 employees in 35 countries. For more information visit www.spglobal.com.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we know that not all information is important—some of it is vital. We integrate financial and industry data, research and news into tools that help clients track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, understand competitive and industry dynamics, perform valuations and assess credit risk. Investment professionals, government agencies, corporations and universities globally can gain the intelligence essential to making business and financial decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

About The 451 Group

The 451 Group is a leading information technology research and IT advisory and certification company, previously consisting of two divisions, 451 Research and Uptime Institute, the Global Digital Infrastructure and Data Center Authority. Post the sale of 451 Research, the Group's sole focus will be the continued global expansion of Uptime Institute. Uptime Institute has staff in 22 countries, and is known globally for its proprietary Tier Classification system and its unique Tier Standards for digital infrastructure that have been downloaded tens of thousands of times annually from almost every country on the planet. It has helped owners and operators discipline tens of billions of dollars of data center and digital infrastructure investments for more than a quarter century. Uptime Institute has awarded over 1,500 data center design, construction and operations certifications, accredited over 5,000 highly specialized technical experts and provided advisory services in over 95 countries.

