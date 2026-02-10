S&P Global Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today reported fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results. The Company's earnings release and supplemental materials are available at http://investor.spglobal.com/Quarterly-Earnings.

Supplemental Information/Conference Call/Webcast Details: The Company's senior management will review the fourth quarter and full-year 2025 earnings results on a conference call scheduled for today, February 10, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Additional information presented on the conference call, and the Company's supplemental slide content may be found on the Company's Investor Relations Website at http://investor.spglobal.com/Quarterly-Earnings.

The Webcast will be available live and in replay at http://investor.spglobal.com/Quarterly-Earnings.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive economically in a rapidly changing global landscape.

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to guiding them through the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com.

Investor Relations: http://investor.spglobal.com

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Mark Grant

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

Tel: +1 (347) 640-1521

[email protected]

Media:

Christina Twomey

Chief Communications Officer

Tel: +1 (410) 382-3316

[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Global