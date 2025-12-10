S&P Global Advances AI-Powered Enterprise Transformation Through Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud

Multi-year strategic partnership accelerates the unification of S&P Global's data distribution for AI and expands agentic capabilities

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate its enterprise-wide transformation across agentic innovation, data distribution and workflow automation. This expansion marks yet another milestone in S&P Global's strategic AI and cloud journey.

"Our partnership with Google Cloud is a powerful milestone in our ongoing data and AI journey," said Martina Cheung, President & CEO, S&P Global. "By integrating Google Cloud's cutting-edge capabilities with our deep market expertise and essential intelligence, we're unlocking greater agility and resilience— empowering our teams to navigate an increasingly complex global landscape for our clients with increased speed, precision and confidence."

The partnership leverages Google Cloud's data and AI capabilities to further expand S&P Global's ability to develop and deliver innovative solutions and essential intelligence services to customers worldwide, with two main objectives:

Advancing data and agentic AI for customers

The partnership will advance S&P Global's data distribution by unifying its proprietary data on BigQuery, Google Cloud's data to AI platform. This streamlined, strengthened data foundation will deliver faster, deeper, AI-ready insights through BigQuery Data Sharing.

S&P Global will also expand its agentic offerings on Gemini Enterprise, where customers can interact with proprietary S&P Global data. This builds on a more recent collaboration, including the launch of an S&P Global Data Retrieval Agent, developed by Kensho, which brings S&P Global's trusted, citation-backed data into Gemini Enterprise.

Empowering S&P Global's workforce with agentic capabilities

S&P Global will continue to empower its workforce to increase productivity and efficiency with Gemini Enterprise, Google Cloud's agentic platform, and other AI tools, as well as the development of data agents that integrate S&P Global data into client workflows.

"Our strategic partnership with S&P Global showcases the power of advanced AI and data distribution to drive large-scale enterprise transformation," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. "We are committed to equipping S&P Global with the platform it needs to turn its essential intelligence into faster, more secure, AI-ready insights for its workforce and customers."

This multi-year strategic collaboration underscores both S&P Global's commitment to a multi-cloud strategy for driving flexibility and readiness for future growth, and Google Cloud's role as a strategic cloud partner in the financial services sector's digital evolution.

