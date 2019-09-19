S&P Global Announces Retirement of Alexander Matturri

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) announced today the retirement of Alexander Matturri, Chief Executive Officer of S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI). Mr. Matturri is responsible for all of S&P DJI's business operations globally. Mr. Matturri will remain in his role as CEO of S&P DJI until next year to help ensure a smooth transition at the division. S&P Global will announce a replacement in due course.

Mr. Matturri has been a member of S&P Global's executive team for 12 years having joined the company in 2007. During his tenure, Mr. Matturri has been instrumental in overseeing S&P DJI's transformation into the growing and leading global index provider it is today. He has spearheaded the division's strategic mergers and acquisitions including the historic combination of S&P Indices and Dow Jones Indexes, forming S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a joint venture between S&P Global as the controlling member, and the CME Group to become one of the world's largest providers of financial markets indices.

At the helm, Mr. Matturri led the expansion of the S&P DJI brand into new markets via strategic partnerships with global stock exchanges, cobranded relationships with financial institutions and asset managers, and the development of innovative indices and benchmarks that represent a range of sectors, asset classes, strategies and geographies.

Mr. Matturri leaves S&P DJI with an experienced team of global leaders, as well as a legacy of client-focused business excellence that has earned him a reputation as one of the financial services industry's most respected and trusted voices in indexing, tirelessly educating investors on the important role index providers play in promoting transparent, healthy and liquid markets.

ABOUT S&P GLOBAL

S&P Global is a leading provider of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The Company's divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. S&P Global has approximately 21,000 employees in 33 countries. For more information visit www.spglobal.com.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

