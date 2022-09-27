S&P Global Commodity Insights Announces Finalists for 2022 Platts Global Energy Awards

Some 168 finalists represent 26 countries from Europe, Asia, and the Americas



Winners to be announced December 8 at Black-Tie Gala in New York City

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy companies from 26 countries have been selected as finalists for the 24th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards. The 2022 finalists were announced today by event host S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading independent provider of information, analysis and benchmark prices for commodities, metals, petrochemicals, energy and energy transition markets.

Often described as "the Oscars of the energy industry," the Platts Global Energy Awards recognize corporate and individual innovation, leadership, and exemplary performance in 19 categories spanning the entire energy and chemicals complex.

The theme of this year's awards is Committed.Connected.Charged. – reflecting the common thread of stewardship energy industry leaders are exemplifying in propelling the global energy transition, as well as supporting their local communities.

"In a year of unexpected challenges, from Europe's energy crisis to trade-flow changes and banner market volatility, it's particularly inspiring to see the innovation and leadership of this year's finalists in steering a course toward a better energy future," said Sue Avinir, Senior Vice President of Conferences & Advisory Solutions, S&P Global Commodity Insights. "We're proud to honor this year's finalists and celebrate their efforts."

Besides CEO of the Year Award, among the most hotly contested categories this year were Deal of the Year Award, Engineering Technology Award and Energy Transition-Power Award. It is notable that some 50% of the finalists in the Rising Star Individual Award category are women, demonstrative of the continued strides the industry is making.

The winners of the Platts Global Energy Awards will be selected by an independent panel of judges from each award category's respective group of finalists. The Energy Company of the Year will be chosen from the entire list of finalists, regardless of the original category. Winners will be announced December 8 at the 2022 Platts Global Energy Awards black-tie ceremony and gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

To view the complete list of award categories and finalists for 2022 and information on the awards and judging, visit the Platts Global Energy Awards website.

