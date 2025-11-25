S&P Global Completes $1.8 Billion Acquisition of With Intelligence, Strengthening its Position as a Leader in Private Markets Data & Analytics

Combination unlocks new market opportunities and cements S&P Global as one of the most comprehensive providers of private markets intelligence

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of With Intelligence, a leading source of private markets data, insights and analytics for $1.8 billion, from a group led by majority investor Motive Partners, a private investment firm focused exclusively on financial and tech-enabled business services companies.

First announced in October, the deal significantly expands S&P Global's capabilities across private markets by combining With Intelligence's proprietary data and workflow solutions with S&P Global's trusted expertise.

"With Intelligence's deep expertise in alternative investments complements our existing capabilities, enabling S&P Global to help our customers make valuable decisions at every stage of the investment lifecycle," said Martina Cheung, President and CEO of S&P Global. "The completion of this acquisition represents a significant step forward in our strategy to provide essential intelligence for our customers as they navigate complexity in the rapidly expanding private markets landscape."

To learn more about S&P Global's private markets data, insights, benchmarks, workflows and services, visit here.

About S&P Global:

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive economically in a rapidly changing global landscape.

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to guiding them through the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com.

