S&P Global Completes 11th Annual Environmental Disclosure Through CDP

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced that it will disclose its environmental impact through CDP, a global non-profit that runs the world's leading environmental disclosure platform. S&P Global has disclosed through CDP since 2010 and is completing CDP's climate change questionnaire for the second consecutive year.

Since 2013, S&P Global has decreased greenhouse gas emissions 31% and energy use by 37% across its facilities. In addition, in 2020 the Company released its second report outlining climate-related risks and opportunities, following the recommendations of the Financial Stability Board's Task Force on Climate-Related Disclosures (TCFD). Since its inaugural TCFD report, S&P Global has launched a Net Zero Working Group to explore setting a net-zero carbon emissions target that would further minimize S&P Global's environmental footprint.

"We continually assess our strategy and operations with sustainability in mind," says Annette O'Hanlon, Chief Corporate Responsibility & Diversity Officer for S&P Global. "Our efforts also extend to our people who champion green behaviors at work and volunteer for environmental projects. In this holistic way, we support environmental stewardship in our sites and communities, employ global programs and targets, and leverage proactive performance tracking to reduce our climate and natural resource footprint."

"Corporations have a significant role to play in solving the environmental crisis, and the first essential step is to be transparent around their current environmental impacts," Ateli Iyalla, Managing Director at CDP North America, commented. "By disclosing their environmental impact to CDP, S&P Global is uncovering risks and opportunities, boosting their competitive advantage and tracking progress toward sound environmental management. I look forward to seeing them advance their action and continue on a path toward true environmental stewardship."

More than 9,600 companies worldwide participate in the corporate disclosure process as part of establishing environmental impact transparency. Learn more about S&P Global's disclosure as well as the other companies disclosing through CDP here: https://www.cdp.net/en/responses

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical economic, market and business factors. We've been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Our divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

Media Contact

Tara Powers

Director, Communications, S&P Global

646-335-3662

[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Global

Related Links

http://www.spglobal.com

