S&P Global Completes Sale of EDM and thinkFolio Businesses

News provided by

S&P Global

Jan 12, 2026, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced it has completed the sale of its EDM and thinkFolio businesses to STG, a private equity firm focused on building and scaling market-leading software, data and analytics companies.  

The transaction, which was announced in October 2025, does not have material impact to S&P Global financials. Financial terms were not disclosed. Local closings in certain jurisdictions are expected to occur over the following few months.

Barclays acted as financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP acted as legal advisor to S&P Global on the transaction.

Media Contacts:

Orla O'Brien
S&P Global
+1 857 407 8559
[email protected]

Erina Aoyama
S&P Global Market Intelligence
+1 917 755 7943
[email protected]

About S&P Global:

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise, and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through sustainability and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges, and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow and today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

SOURCE S&P Global

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

S&P Global Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Earnings Announcement and Conference Call for Tuesday, February 10, 2026

S&P Global's (NYSE: SPGI) fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results will be issued on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 via news release at approximately...
'Substantial Shortfall' in Copper Supply Widens as the Race for AI and Growing Defense Spending Add to Accelerating Demand, New S&P Global Study Finds

'Substantial Shortfall' in Copper Supply Widens as the Race for AI and Growing Defense Spending Add to Accelerating Demand, New S&P Global Study Finds

A looming copper supply gap is poised to widen as electricity demand accelerates and new vectors—such as the race for artificial intelligence and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Data Analytics

Data Analytics

Data Analytics

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics