S&P Global Completes Sale of PrimeOne

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced that it has completed the sale of its PrimeOne business to TS Imagine, a global, cross-asset provider of trading, portfolio, and risk management solutions for financial institutions. The transaction does not have material impact to S&P Global and the financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The transaction will include local closings in certain jurisdictions, which are expected to occur over the following few months. PrimeOne became part of S&P Global following the company's merger with IHS Markit in 2022.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through sustainability and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges, and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

Investor Relations:

Mark Grant

Tel: +1 347 640 1521

[email protected]

Media Contacts:

Christina Twomey

S&P Global

+1 410 382-3316

[email protected]

Farhan Husain

S&P Global Market Intelligence

+1 347 213 0065

[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Global