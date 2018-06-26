S&P Global Declares Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend on the Corporation's common stock. The dividend of $0.50 is payable on September 12, 2018, to shareholders of record on August 28, 2018. The annualized dividend rate is $2.00 per share.

The Company has paid a dividend each year since 1937 and is one of fewer than 25 companies in the S&P 500® that has increased its dividend annually for at least the last 45 years.