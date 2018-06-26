S&P Global Declares Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

S&P Global

14:15 ET

NEW YORK, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend on the Corporation's common stock.  The dividend of $0.50 is payable on September 12, 2018, to shareholders of record on August 28, 2018. The annualized dividend rate is $2.00 per share.

The Company has paid a dividend each year since 1937 and is one of fewer than 25 companies in the S&P 500® that has increased its dividend annually for at least the last 45 years.

About S&P Global:

S&P Global is a leading provider of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The Company's divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. S&P Global has approximately 20,000 employees in 31 countries. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

Media Relations Contact:
Jason Feuchtwanger
Director, Corporate Media Relations  
(212) 438-1247 (office)   
(347) 419-4169 (cell)
jason.feuchtwanger@spglobal.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Chip Merritt 
Vice President, Investor Relations 
(212) 438-4321
chip.merritt@spglobal.com 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-declares-quarterly-dividend-300672622.html

SOURCE S&P Global

Related Links

http://www.spglobal.com

Also from this source

Jun 20, 2018, 09:23 ET S&P Global to Acquire RateWatch

Jun 08, 2018, 14:45 ET S&P Global to Present at the William Blair 38th Annual Growth...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

S&P Global Declares Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

S&P Global

14:15 ET