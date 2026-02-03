S&P Global Introduces New Brand Identity for Mobility Division as "Mobility Global"

New Brand Reflects the Business as the Global Standard for Automotive Intelligence; Will Be Used Upon Separation as Standalone Public Company

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced Mobility Global, Inc ("Mobility Global") will be the corporate name for the S&P Global Mobility business upon completion of its planned separation from S&P Global into a standalone public company. The Mobility Global name reflects its leadership in providing critical intelligence across the vehicle lifecycle to suppliers, OEMs, dealers, and consumers worldwide.

Mobility Global

The Mobility Global name and brand reflect the business' position as the standard for automotive intelligence, providing clarity and confidence in a complex, evolving industry. Its portfolio of trusted brands and products, which the company will continue to use, includes CARFAX, automotiveMastermind, Polk Automotive Solutions, and Market Scan, supporting businesses and consumers with data, insights, technology, and innovation.

Bill Eager, President of S&P Global Mobility, and CEO-designate of Mobility Global, said: "Mobility Global is the world's standard for automotive intelligence, trusted by suppliers, OEMs, dealers, and consumers. It's a position that we earned over time through our commitment to innovation, transparency, and a track record of our powerful brands delivering critical intelligence that enables confident decision-making. As we move toward our separation, we are excited to have a name that broadens the category and represents our continued focus on serving customers with the rigor and quality they have come to expect.

The Mobility Global brand identity includes a new logo that will be introduced in connection with the planned separation.

On April 29, 2025, S&P Global announced its intent to separate its Mobility division into an independent, public company, subject to the satisfaction of customary legal and regulatory requirements and approvals, including final approval by the S&P Global Board of Directors and the effectiveness of a Form 10 registration statement to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

