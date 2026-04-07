S&P Global Expands U.S. Employee Benefits By Matching Federal Government Contributions to Child Savings Accounts

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S&P Global

Apr 07, 2026, 18:55 ET

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced it will match the U.S. government's $1,000 contributions to newly established Section 530A child savings accounts, commonly known as "Trump Accounts," for employees' eligible children born January 1, 2025, through December 31, 2028.

The accounts, established under the Working Family Tax Cut initiative, are intended to help families build wealth over time through tax-advantaged savings and investment opportunities. S&P Global's matching program underscores the company's commitment to supporting employees' financial wellness and helping build long-term economic security for the next generation.

The company has consistently invested in programs that support employees' financial security and work-life balance. For more information about S&P Global: www.spglobal.com/careers

Media Contact:

Orla O'Brien 
S&P Global
+1 857-407-8559 
[email protected]

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape.

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to navigating the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com.

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