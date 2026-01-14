S&P Global Increases Dividend 1.0% to $0.97

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today approved a 1.0% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock. The 1.0% increase takes into consideration the expected spin of S&P Global's Mobility division into an independent, public company in 2026.

The Company has paid a dividend each year since 1937 and is one of fewer than 30 companies in the S&P 500® that has increased its dividend annually for more than 50 years.

The quarterly dividend will increase from $0.96 to $0.97 per share. The dividend of $0.97 is payable on March 11, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 25, 2026. The new annualized dividend rate is $3.88 per share.

About S&P Global:

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive economically in a rapidly changing global landscape.

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to guiding them through the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Mark Grant

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

Tel: + 1 347 640 1521

Media:

April Kabahar

Global Head of Corporate Communications

Tel: +1 212 438 7530

