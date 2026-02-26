US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright to Address CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston, March 23-27

World's preeminent energy conference to focus on 'Convergence and Competition: Energy,Technology and Geopolitics.' Learn more at www.ceraweek.com

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright will deliver a plenary address to delegates at the 44th annual CERAWeek by S&P Global, March 23-27 in Houston.

Secretary Wright will join the world's energy industry leaders, experts, government officials and policymakers, as well as leaders from the technology, financial and industrial communities addressing this year's conference.

"We are pleased to welcome once again Secretary Wright to CERAWeek," said Daniel Yergin, conference chair and Vice Chairman of S&P Global. "His work at the Department of Energy is at the forefront on issues shaping American national and energy security and reverberates globally. His insights on U.S. energy policy and the evolving global energy landscape will be an important and timely contribution to the critical dialogues taking place at this year's conference."

CERAWeek 2026 Convergence and Competition: Energy, Technology and Geopolitics will explore ideas and strategies for a world where energy markets are increasingly entwined with new and existing technologies—even as geopolitical rivalries and economic competition fray alliances and fracture supply chains. The conference program will spotlight the breakthroughs, cross-industry connections and powerful partnerships that can accelerate the transformation of the global energy system.

CERAWeek 2026 Key Themes

The CERAWeek 2026 conference program will explore key themes related to:

Politics, Economics, Trade and Supply Chains

Policy, Regulations and Stakeholders

Oil Value Chain

Natural Gas and LNG

Power, Renewables, Generation and Grid

AI and Digital

Minerals and Mining

Electrification Technologies

Investment and Financing

Chemicals and Materials

Business Strategies

The Innovation Ecosystem

Managing Emissions

Low-Carbon Fuels and Mobility

Climate and Sustainability

Workforce Strategy

The week-long event will also include the CERAWeek Innovation Agora, serving as the center of technology and innovation programming at the conference. Featuring a community of technologists, startup entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and investors, thought leaders, policymakers and corporate innovators, the Innovation Agora will showcase transformational technology platforms in energy and adjacent industries ranging across AI, decarbonization, low carbon fuels, cybersecurity, hydrogen, nuclear, mining and minerals, mobility, automation and more.

The conference program will wrap Friday, March 27 with a new feature—Look Forward—that will focus on economics, politics and technology.

Speakers

CERAWeek 2026 speakers will include (partial list):

Shaikh Nawaf Al-Sabah – Deputy Chairman and CEO, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

Linda Z. Cook – CEO, Harbour Energy

Hon. Paul M. Dabbar – Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of Commerce

Claudio Descalzi – CEO, Eni

Greg Ebel – President, CEO and Director, Enbridge Inc.

James D. Farley, Jr. – President and CEO, Ford Motor Company

Jim Fitterling – Chair and CEO, Dow

Jack Fusco – President and CEO, Cheniere Energy

Daniel González – Vice-Minister of Energy and Mining, Ministry of Economy, Argentina

Russell Hardy – CEO, Vitol

Vicki Hollub – CEO, Occidental Petroleum

Ditte Juul Jørgensen – Director-General for Energy, European Commission

John Ketchum – Chairman, President and CEO, NextEra Energy

Markus Krebber – CEO, RWE AG

Ryan Lance – Chairman and CEO, ConocoPhillips

Chris Levesque – President and CEO, TerraPower

Olivier Le Peuch – CEO, SLB

Tadashi Maeda – Chairman of the Board, Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC)

Tomohide Miyata – Representative Director and CEO, ENEOS Holdings, Inc.

Amin H. Nasser – President and CEO, Saudi Aramco

Anders Opedal – President and CEO, Equinor

Marcel van Poecke, Chairman of Energy, The Carlyle Group

Ruth Porat – President and Chief Investment Officer, Alphabet and Google

Patrick Pouyanné – Chairman of the Board and CEO, TotalEnergies

Gen. Randall Reed – Commander, U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM)

Toby Rice – President and CEO, EQT Corporation

Paolo Rocca – President and CEO, Techint Group

Wael Sawan – CEO, Shell

Lorenzo Simonelli – Chairman and CEO, Baker Hughes

Hon. Danielle Smith – Premier of Alberta, Government of Alberta

Michael Smith – Chairman, CEO and Founder, Freeport LNG

Laura V. Swett – Chairman, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

Mike Wirth – Chairman of the Board and CEO, Chevron

Zoë Yujnovich – CEO, National Grid

Lee Zeldin – Administrator, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Visit www.ceraweek.com for a complete list of speakers and the most up-to-date program information (subject to change).

Registration Information

CERAWeek by S&P Global 2026 will be held March 23-27 at the Hilton Americas—Houston. Further information and delegate registration is available at www.ceraweek.com.

Media Accreditation

Media registration is now open. Members of the media interested in covering CERAWeek 2026 are required to apply for accreditation.

Applications are subject to approval and can be submitted at the following link: https://reg.spglobal.com/flow/spglobal/cw26/media-reg/login

