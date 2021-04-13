S&P Global launches Data Solution to Support the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) requirements

LONDON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global has announced today the launch of the SFDR Data Solution to support the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR). The SFDR, which came into application in the European Union on 10th March 2021, has introduced new rules for how financial market participants and financial advisers incorporate and disclose sustainability risks and adverse impact factors.

The SFDR Data Solution will help investors meet the SFDR requirements, drawing on a wide range of ESG datasets from S&P Global to identify the sustainability risks associated with investments. The S&P Global data is mapped to align with the principal adverse impact indicators (PAIs) targeted by SFDR.

Steven Bullock, Global Head of ESG Product Innovation and Analytics at S&P Global, said, "Under the new regulation, investors will be required to assess and disclose the negative sustainability impact of their portfolios. Investment managers are seeking a comprehensive range of ESG data to meet their requirements under SFDR. Leveraging the dataset we have built for the SFDR, investors will be able to access a comprehensive range of robust and high quality ESG data to identify the sustainability risks of their investments and disclose in line with the SFDR requirements."

S&P Global's SFDR Data Solution includes Trucost Environmental data, Sovereign Carbon Exposure, Physical Risk, S&P Global ESG Scores, and other datasets from the S&P Global Capital IQ platform. These S&P Global datasets will enable investors to understand companies' carbon emissions and energy consumption, the impact of climate change on physical assets and broader performance on a range of different ESG factors.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. We integrate financial and industry data, research and news into tools that help track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, perform valuations and assess credit risk. Investment professionals, government agencies, corporations and universities around the world use this essential intelligence to make business and financial decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical business factors. S&P Global has been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence.

Media Contact

Sabrina Mayeen

S&P Global | Market Intelligence

+44 (0)20 7176 0495

[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Global Market Intelligence