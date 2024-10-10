S&P Global Launches S&P Global Climate Center of Excellence to Advance Climate, Environmental, and Nature Research

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global announced today the launch of the S&P Global Climate Center of Excellence, a group of world-class scientists and strategists that will advance S&P Global's work on long-term climate, environmental, and nature research and methodology development.

The center will collaborate with experts across all S&P Global divisions – S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices – to ensure that S&P Global climate and sustainability solutions are grounded in best-in-class science, data, and methodologies.

The S&P Global Climate Center of Excellence will help S&P Global provide actionable intelligence to its customers and partners, including investors, banks, companies, and sustainability solution providers. Its mission is to:

Tackle complex methodological challenges in climate and environmental science to support long-term innovation.

Support the next generation of science-driven thought leadership to provide intelligence to the market.

Build external academic partnerships to inform cutting-edge research and innovation.

Partner across S&P Global to leverage our in-house scientific and economic expertise and robust suite of data, analytics, insights and research to help drive transparency on climate and sustainability issues deemed critical by the markets.

Cultivate learning opportunities for S&P Global employees to elevate science-based thinking on climate and sustainability issues throughout the company.

"To push the frontiers in climate research, S&P Global scientists are diving into some of the most complex data and modelling challenges in the physical and economic sciences," said Dr. Terence Thompson, Chief Science Officer, S&P Global Climate Center of Excellence. "We are bridging multi-disciplinary gaps and perspectives to enable advancements in our science-driven methodologies providing actionable information on climate-related risks and opportunities."

"We are exceptionally proud of the world-class scientists advancing S&P Global's work on long-term climate, environmental, and nature research and methodology development," said Thomas Yagel, Chief Operating and Product Officer for S&P Global Sustainable1. "Developing the most innovative climate risk data solutions requires collaboration across the industry and we are excited to partner with leading experts in the academic and scientific community to help ensure our climate and sustainability solutions are grounded in best-in-class science."

More information about the S&P Global Climate Center of Excellence including how external academics can collaborate with the Center, can be found on its website.

