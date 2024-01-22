S&P Global Market Intelligence and Nikkei Team Up to Bring Asian Market Insights to Global Audience

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence announced today the integration of Nikkei's news offering with the S&P Capital IQ Pro platform, the latest step in a partnership that was announced in 2022. The redistribution deal provides S&P Capital IQ Pro users with industry-leading insights on financial markets, economies, regulation, company developments, and emerging business trends in the dynamic region of Japan and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

Marc Barrachin, Head of Company Intelligence and Analytics, S&P Global Market Intelligence said, "By joining forces with Nikkei, we are elevating the way our users navigate the complexities of rapidly changing business landscapes around the world. The editorial prominence of Nikkei, combined with the data and tools of the S&P Capital IQ Pro platform, creates a one-stop-shop for APAC insights and analytics, enriching our users' understanding of the APAC business environment and helping them make more informed decisions."

Nikkei News will soon be accessible through feed delivery as well, providing clients with machine-readable content that is ready for Natural Language Processing (NLP) applications. The content will also include metadata tagging, resulting in enhanced usability and compatibility with NLP tools. 

Nikkei News is part of the core CIQ Pro subscription which all clients will be able to access immediately.

Nikkei News on S&P Capital IQ Pro provides:

  • Breaking news coverage from The Nikkei and Nikkei Asia, with hundreds of articles published daily by a team of 1,500+ journalists and editorial staff
  • An archive of over 400,000 Nikkei articles on global markets and APAC business activity
  • Customizable dashboards to monitor streaming news for specific companies and industries
  • Enhanced company profiles with updates from The Nikkei and Nikkei Asia
  • Native English articles from Nikkei Asia and machine-translated text for Japanese-language articles from The Nikkei

To learn more, please visit: www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence/en/campaigns/nikkei-news

About S&P Global Market Intelligence
At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. Our team of experts delivers unrivaled insights and leading data and technology solutions, partnering with customers to expand their perspective, operate with confidence, and make decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence.

