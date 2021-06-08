S&P Global Market Intelligence Awarded Best Research Provider and Best Enterprise Data Management Initiative from WatersTechnology

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence, the division of S&P Global that provides data, essential insights and powerful analytics to help navigate the financial markets, has been awarded Best Research Provider and Best Enterprise Data Management Initiative at the annual 2021 Inside Market Data (IMD) and Inside Reference Data (IRD) Awards. Hosted by WatersTechnology, these annual awards recognize industry excellence within market data, reference data and enterprise data management. The accolades recognized the division's extensive and deep research offering and its collaboration with Snowflake, the leading cloud data platform.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized by WatersTechnology for these awards and it is gratifying to see our research offering receiving the attention that it deserves. Highly differentiated market-moving data is at the core of everything we offer at S&P Global Market Intelligence and being acknowledged for our ability to make these data-driven insights accessible through our comprehensive research offering is truly rewarding," said Brett Azuma, Head of Research at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Recognized as this year's Best Research Provider, S&P Global Market Intelligence's research offering includes a wide range of exclusive independent and market analyses as well as essential intelligence provided across our various product groups. S&P Global Market Intelligence's research offering includes Quantamental Research, Aftermarket Research, credit risk research, supply chain research and its deep sector level coverage of a broad universe of industries including energy, enterprise technology, leveraged loans, metals & mining and TMT (Technology, Media and Telecom).

"It's exciting to see our cloud delivery initiative with Snowflake to make data available in a seamless and flexible manner recognized by WatersTechnology and our clients. We look forward to building on this momentum and will continue to help our clients access and analyze reliable and relevant data quickly so they can make better and more informed business decisions," said John Schirripa, Vice President of Product Management for Data Management Solutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The division's collaboration with Snowflake to seamlessly deliver the company's leading financial, textual, ESG and alternative data through a cloud data platform received the award for Best Enterprise Data Management Initiative. The initiative, as part of the S&P Global Marketplace, enables flexible data access for market participants while eliminating the data ingestion process and significantly improving their productivity and efficiency.

S&P Global Market Intelligence has been previously recognized by WatersTechnology for five other awards since 2019. The awards included Overall Best Data Provider in 2019 and Best Research Provider for the S&P Global Marketplace in 2020.

