S&P Global Market Intelligence bolsters climate and ESG offerings on S&P Capital IQ Pro platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence has significantly enhanced its climate and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) solution by adding to its range of climate and environmental data and analytical tools available on the S&P Capital IQ Pro platform. The expanded ESG offering includes a broad and deep range of ESG datasets, including Climate and Environmental Data, Physical Risk Analytics and Portfolio Analytics, along with a set of new, innovative workflow tools.

The combination of the extensive ESG data and analytics with financial and industry data on Capital IQ Pro is designed to meet the ever-growing demand from investors, companies, and other market participants.

Martina Cheung, President of S&P Global Market Intelligence, says: "Market participants are seeking evidence-based insights, high quality data and advanced workflow and analytics tools to better understand ESG performance, risks and opportunities. Capital IQ Pro provides a comprehensive range of climate and environmental datasets, including the Physical Risk Analytics to identify challenges faced by companies due to the changing weather conditions, as well as the expanded Paris Alignment Data to allow clients to track companies' carbon emissions and understand the transition to meet their net zero targets."

S&P Capital IQ Pro's expanded suite of sustainability intelligence includes climate analytical tools, such as ESG Portfolio Analytics reporting to allow clients to access 3rd party benchmarks and funds to create portfolios by constituent weightings. Users can also access workflow tools to view S&P Global ESG Scores and environmental data on the dashboard and access reporting templates. Additional datasets that seamlessly integrate into customer workflows include ESG and climate data and analytics from S&P Global Sustainable1, covering carbon and pollution emissions, natural resource efficiency, waste disposal and water use, and governance data.

