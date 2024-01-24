S&P Global Market Intelligence Enhances Entity Insights Solution with Addition of Sanctions and Adverse Media Screening Data

Global entity due diligence platform now includes sanctions screening data from Quantifind

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence, a provider of information services and solutions to global markets, today announced an enhancement of its entity due diligence platform, Entity Insights, to include sanctions and adverse media screening of entities. The addition of this data from Quantifind enables users to screen more than 30 million entity records, including reference data for controllers, top executives, board members and ownership for sanctions and adverse media coverage from more than 30,000 global sources to meet due diligence requirements and manage reputational risk.

"Bringing together government sanctions and adverse media coverage data with the breadth of entity reference data and reporting capabilities available in Entity Insights allows for continuous monitoring of developments which could impact a user's vendors and other third parties," said Peter Pernebo, Global Head of Entity Due Diligence, S&P Global Market Intelligence. "The addition of this critical data enables more robust entity due diligence and operational risk management."

"In an increasingly dynamic global sanctions environment, screening precision and speed are vital," said Ari Tuchman, CEO at Quantifind. "We are pleased to collaborate with S&P Global Market Intelligence to provide real-time insights on sanctions and adverse media screening to enable users to effectively monitor and assess risk."

Entity Insights is a single-source solution that includes global entities data spanning multiple industries and ongoing monitoring, enabling users to proactively identify entity changes in real-time. The solution generates real-time entity due diligence profiles on clients, suppliers and other third parties for Know Your Customer (KYC) and Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) & Vendor Management.

Quantifind's Risk Intelligence solution leverages Generative AI technology to automate much of the Text-to-Tables process in structuring information relevant to the securities sanctions screening process. The platform streamlines the sanctions screening component to offer a comprehensive and automated risk management process, providing real-time insights into securities, customers, partners and suppliers through entity resolution, emerging threat detection, watchlist screening, alerts triage, KYC, relationship extraction and automated investigations.

Entity Insights is available within existing S&P Global Market Intelligence solutions including Onboarding Accelerator, Know Your Third Party (KY3P®) and Know Your Customer (KYC) services. Sanctions and adverse media screening data is available via the S&P Global Market Intelligence Entity Insights platform as well as via API.

