S&P Global Market Intelligence Expands Fixed Income Coverage with the addition of 4.6 Million Municipal Securities on S&P Capital IQ Pro

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence, a provider of information services and solutions to global markets, today announced the addition of 4.6 million municipal securities on the flagship S&P Capital IQ Pro platform. This enhancement increases the platform's total municipal market coverage to nearly 6 million securities with enriched pricing, analytics and reference data.

The expanded coverage of municipal securities includes liquidity scores, end-of-day pricing, analytics and enhanced terms and conditions data, such as bond schedules. These enhancements provide a comprehensive view of market liquidity, risk assessment and portfolio optimization opportunities for investors and issuers. This expansion is the latest enhancement resulting from S&P Global's merger with IHS Markit in 2022.

"As we enter the new year, we remain steadfast in our commitment to expanding content coverage, building tools and visualizations to bring this data to life and investing in GenAI innovations to further elevate the overall client experience," said Warren Breakstone, Head of Data & Research at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "With this update, the first of 2025, all S&P Capital IQ Pro users will gain access to reference and pricing data for over 26 million fixed income securities across Municipals, Government, Corporates, Loans, Supranational and Agency securities."

S&P Capital IQ Pro's recent platform updates also included the launch of Document Intelligence, a reimagined document analysis experience integrated with ChatIQ, a GenAI-powered assistant developed in partnership with Kensho, S&P Global's AI innovation hub. S&P Capital IQ Pro also expanded its IQ Newsletters to include mid-day summaries for the United States, European and Asian markets. Powered by GenAI, the newsletters provide a summarization of relevant news articles and market commentary during market hours allowing users to stay informed throughout the day.

S&P Capital IQ Pro is S&P Global's flagship data and analytics platform offering access to deep, meaningful data on the global financial markets, companies and industries that help market participants make informed decisions. It also provides proprietary research and in-depth analysis from thought leaders and industry experts and compresses more than 135 billion data points a year into actionable intelligence.

