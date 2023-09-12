S&P Global Market Intelligence Launches Entity Insights, a Single-Source Solution with Data for 27 Million Global Entities

S&P Global Market Intelligence

12 Sep, 2023

New solution streamlines entity due diligence process

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence, a provider of information services and solutions to global markets, today announced the launch of Entity Insights, a new solution to improve efficiency, reduce risk and increase data transparency in the entity due diligence process by automating the manual processes for gathering, analyzing and monitoring entity data.

The single-source solution includes S&P Global Market Intelligence data for 27 million global entities, spanning multiple industries including energy, financial services and automotive. The solution generates real-time entity due diligence profiles on clients, suppliers and other third parties for Know Your Customer (KYC) and Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) & Vendor Management. It also offers ongoing monitoring, enabling users to proactively identify entity changes in real-time.

"The traditional process for collecting and analyzing entity due diligence data is time intensive and manual," said John Barneson, Head of Network and Regulatory Solutions, S&P Global Market Intelligence. "Entity Insights enables users to efficiently meet their entity due diligence obligations for clients, vendors and other third parties by streamlining data collection and analysis while minimizing risk via increased data transparency."

Entity Insights is available within existing S&P Global Market Intelligence solutions including Onboarding Accelerator, Know Your Third Party (KY3P®) and KYC Services. It is also available via API.

To learn more please visit the website here. S&P Global Market Intelligence will be hosting a webcast 'Get to know your entity data: The importance of entity data and impact it has on your due diligence process' September 21st. For more information, please click here.

S&P Global Market Intelligence's opinions, quotes, and credit-related and other analyses are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact or recommendation to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. Our team of experts delivers unrivaled insights and leading data and technology solutions, partnering with customers to expand their perspective, operate with confidence, and make decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence.

Media Contact  
Katherine Smith 
S&P Global Market Intelligence 
+1 781-301-9311 
[email protected] 

SOURCE S&P Global Market Intelligence

