S&P Global Market Intelligence Launches Peer Comparables for Private Markets Investors

New Module Bolsters Client Experience of a High-Value Workflow by Integrating S&P Capital IQ Company Fundamentals Data into iLEVEL Portfolio Management Software

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence, a provider of information services and solutions to global markets, announced today the launch of Peer Comparables, a new module that seamlessly integrates S&P Capital IQ Financials and Estimates data into iLEVEL, the flagship portfolio management solution for private markets investors. The newly available capability will deliver insightful public company financial data and consensus estimates as an overlay to the proprietary portfolio data of General Partners (GPs) and Asset Managers.

"We are thrilled to introduce iLEVEL Peer Comparables, addressing key data and workflow challenges for our private markets customers," said Iyan Adewuya, Head of Private Markets and Head of Product for Enterprise Solutions, S&P Global Market Intelligence. "This innovation is a testament to our dedication to enhancing data access, providing actionable insights, and developing advanced technology solutions that empower alternative investors and fund managers to make more informed decisions and streamline portfolio performance reporting."

iLEVEL Peer Comparables provides investors with an easy up-to-date view of private company valuations by enabling users to seamlessly reference financial data from public companies and compare them to metrics from their own private portfolio companies.

Other key highlights from the new iLEVEL Peer Comparables offering include:

Side-by-side view of public company financials alongside proprietary alternative investment data in iLEVEL, with flexible adjustment and display features;

At-a-glance charts and visual analytics allowing users to track and monitor portfolio performance over time;

Ability to manage and share company lists across teams within the platform.

In addition to the launch of Peer Comparables, iLEVEL's recently introduced capabilities include the following additions:

Commitment Pacing Module: A solution that enables private markets investors to manage allocations effectively by providing reliable projections, enhancing decision-making, and optimizing capital deployment.

A capability that delivers deeper transparency and more scalable monitoring of Private Credit investments through a seamless integration between iLEVEL and the WSO loans administration platform; Turnkey Data Integration: A new, no-code reporting solution that enables the streamlined integration of data to downstream data visualization and warehousing products.

Launched in 2010, iLEVEL is a leading private markets portfolio management solution that helps General Partners (GPs) and Limited Partners (LPs) streamline data collection, valuation, and reporting workflows, and is leveraged by more than 700 investors to manage their portfolios.

