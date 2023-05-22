S&P Global Market Intelligence Launches S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index™ (PMI™) Headline Indicators on S&P Capital IQ Pro

Additional Enhancements on the flagship platform include New Charting Capabilities and Enhanced Trading Multiples Insights

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence, a provider of information services and solutions to global markets, today announced the launch of the S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index™ (PMI™) Headline Indicators on its S&P Capital IQ Pro platform. The PMI Headline Indicators are part of S&P Global Market Intelligence's Purchasing Managers' Index™ (PMI™) series and this latest offering is the result of S&P Global's merger with IHS Markit in 2022. Additional new enhancements to S&P Capital IQ Pro include new charting capabilities and enhanced financial and trading multiples data.

The PMI series is one of the most closely watched global business surveys, used by central banks, financial markets and business decision makers for their ability to provide up-to-date, accurate and unique monthly indicators on economic trends for more than 40 countries. The inclusion of the PMI headline indicators builds on the Country Risk and Economic Data update from January and both data sets are also available on the S&P Global Marketplace platform.

"The PMI is globally well-known and closely followed by the market. Its launch on our flagship S&P Capital IQ Pro platform will enable our clients to assess markets and analyze key economic variables in a timely and seamless way," said Warren Breakstone, Head of Desktop & Channels Solutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "The expanded offerings of new data visualization tools and trading multiples will also enhance workflow while adding an additional layer of insights. We're thrilled to be delivering this first integration of ChartIQ within 90 days after the acquisition closed to offer new value to our clients on an accelerated pace."

Acquired by S&P Global earlier this year, the addition of ChartIQ into S&P Capital IQ Pro represents a significant upgrade providing fully interactive graphics capabilities within the platform. It includes a range of new analytical capabilities such as broadcast conversion and extensive drawing tools as well as a comprehensive technical analysis solution with over 125 technical indicators.

The enhanced financial and trading multiples added to the platform will offer key insights with advanced click-through to source documents and methodology. Analyst estimates in forward multiples are now updated as revisions are made, ensuring clients have access to timely metrics to make investment and business decisions.

S&P Capital IQ Pro is S&P Global Market Intelligence's flagship data and analytics platform offering access to deep, meaningful data on the global financial markets, companies, and industries that help market participants make informed decisions. It also provides proprietary research and in-depth analysis from thought leaders and industry experts and condenses more than 135 billion raw data points a year into actionable intelligence.

