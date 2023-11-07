S&P Global Market Intelligence Launches Supply Chain Console, the Comprehensive Solution for Enhanced Supply Chain Insights

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence, a provider of information services and solutions to global markets, today announced the launch of Supply Chain Console, a new extensive solution for businesses looking for a comprehensive view of the supply chain risk and optimization.

The Supply Chain Console offers a holistic view of the entire supply chain landscape through interconnected proprietary data and research across trade, pricing, country risk and economics. The coverage includes over 2 billion shipment records, detailed profiles of more than 9 million buyers and shippers, bilateral trade statistics and trade forecasts, and forward-looking risk scores for over 200 countries and territories. It also provides access to more than 5,000 price and labor rate forecasts and over 500,000 historical commodity prices.

"In the ever-shifting landscape of supply chain uncertainties, it is crucial to have access to forward-looking insights that can support a variety of workflows," said Jenny Paurys, Head of Global Intelligence & Analytics at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "The Supply Chain Console brings together our proprietary datasets and forecasts into a single-source solution that enables customers to make decisions with confidence."

Supply Chain Console is one of the many new products and enhancements resulting from the merger between S&P Global and IHS Markit. This latest product launch brings together datasets, including Panjiva shipping data, Trade, Pricing, Country Risk data, and more.

To learn more about the Supply Chain Console, please visit the website here.    

S&P Global Market Intelligence's opinions, quotes, and credit-related and other analyses are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact or recommendation to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence 

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. Our team of experts delivers unrivaled insights and leading data and technology solutions, partnering with customers to expand their perspective, operate with confidence, and make decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence.

