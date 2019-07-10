S&P Global Market Intelligence launches Trucost environmental data through Xpressfeed™

NEW YORK and LONDON and HONG KONG, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the ever growing market demand for unique and differentiated data, S&P Global Market Intelligence has announced today the launch of Trucost environmental data through its data feed platform, Xpressfeed. Trucost, part of S&P Global, is a market leader in carbon and environmental data and risk analysis.

The newly available alternative datasets from Trucost, combined with the traditional S&P Global datasets, will provide investors and companies greater insights and enhance their ability to manage future risks as well as identify opportunities.

David Coluccio, Head of Data Management Solutions, said: "The addition of market leading Trucost data to the Xpressfeed platform enables our clients to further benefit from this rich and alternative data set. ESG is an important area of focus for us and adding Trucost to our vast library of datasets available via Xpressfeed, structured consistently, and enhanced with our linking capabilities, will drive tremendous value to those interested in incorporating ESG data into their investment and decision processes."

Dr Richard Mattison, CEO of Trucost, says: "We pride ourselves in bringing the data, tools and insights needed by companies, investors and policy makers to deliver the transition to a low carbon, resource efficient economy. With this launch we have leveraged S&P Global's Xpressfeed platform and Trucost's intelligence to help clients understand their ESG exposure to key factors, inform resilience and identify transformative solutions for a more sustainable global economy."

The launch of the environmental data is the first of several planned initiatives and releases from Market Intelligence to deliver ESG solutions and capabilities from its delivery platforms.

Editor's Note:

Xpressfeed will now feature Trucost's companies' environmental, sector revenue, and fossil fuels and energy data for more than 15,000 companies across 90 countries.

These include:

Carbon and Climate data on direct and indirect emissions including forward-looking climate metrics

Data on coal, oil and natural gas exposure

Metrics on land, water and air pollution

Operational and supply chain data including carbon emissions and water usage

Hazardous and non-hazardous waste data

About S&P Global Market Intelligence:

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we know that not all information is important—some of it is vital. We integrate financial and industry data, research and news into tools that help clients track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, understand competitive and industry dynamics, perform valuations and assess credit risk. Investment professionals, government agencies, corporations and universities globally can gain the intelligence essential to making business and financial decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence

Trucost, part of S&P Global:

Trucost is part of the S&P Global family, operated by S&P Market Intelligence. Trucost assesses and prices risks relating to climate change, natural resource constraints and broader ESG factors. Companies and financial institutions use Trucost intelligence to understand exposure to ESG factors, inform resilience and identify the transformative solutions of tomorrow. Trucost data also underpins ESG indices, including the S&P 500 Carbon Efficient Index® and -S&P/IFIC Carbon Efficient Index®. For more information, visit www.trucost.com

SOURCE S&P Global Market Intelligence

