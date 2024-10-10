S&P Global Market Intelligence Lending Solutions Driving Market Innovation and Connectivity through an Expanded Product Suite, Enabling Shorter Loan Settlement Times

Solutions support more than 32,000 active loans, track 460 billion USD in private debt instruments and service more than 1 trillion USD in loans

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence, provider of information services and solutions to the global markets, announced today an expansion of its lending solutions suite to drive innovation across the global lending markets. The enhanced solutions enable operational scale by providing integration across best-in-class point solutions, digitizing and streamlining loan lifecycle management, increasing efficiency, decreasing operational and regulatory risk and enabling faster loan settlement times.

Now seamlessly available on one platform, S&P Global Market Intelligence's comprehensive portfolio of lending solutions brings together technology, pricing and reference data, unique loan market identifiers and managed services to support the full lifecycle of broadly syndicated loans and direct lending instruments, from loan origination through on-boarding, portfolio administration, tax validation, reporting, allocation and settlement.

"Leveraging our history of world-class loan identifiers, pricing and valuations data and specialist capabilities, S&P Global Market Intelligence is driving data democratization, transparency and innovation across the loan market," said Darren Thomas, Head of Lending Solutions at Enterprise Solutions, S&P Global Market Intelligence. "Our solutions provide multi-functional capabilities to optimize and digitize workflows, from pre-trade to post-trade, to loan administration, agency, portfolio monitoring and reporting for tax and accounting, in this expanding asset class. Our breadth of capabilities, connected network and intuitive platform of solutions deliver enhanced levels of precision and accessibility throughout every stage of the loan lifecycle, enabling our customers to operate with scale and efficiency."

The enhancements include:

WSO and iLEVEL integration for private credit : Integration of software, services and workflows for the management of private debt portfolios to simplify data collection, data management, portfolio and covenant monitoring, analytics, valuations and reporting.

: Integration of software, services and workflows for the management of private debt portfolios to simplify data collection, data management, portfolio and covenant monitoring, analytics, valuations and reporting. ClearPar Premium Reporting available within Loan Platforms : Brings robust trade reporting, settlement metrics into single sign-on portal for managing deal origination, syndication, allocations and trade processing.

: Brings robust trade reporting, settlement metrics into single sign-on portal for managing deal origination, syndication, allocations and trade processing. End-to-end connectivity across Onboarding, Know Your Customer (KYC), Tax Validation and Loan Settlement : Integrated document management capabilities combine validated KYC and tax documentation of onboarded counterparties, enabling efficient reconciliation and settlement.

: Integrated document management capabilities combine validated KYC and tax documentation of onboarded counterparties, enabling efficient reconciliation and settlement. CLO Solutions : Technology, managed services and integrated data and workflow tools streamline and enhance asset management for new CLO managers.

: Technology, managed services and integrated data and workflow tools streamline and enhance asset management for new CLO managers. Loan Credit Risk Analysis : Access credit scores and supporting models from Credit Analytics to analyze loans and exposures across rated, unrated, public and private companies globally.

: Access credit scores and supporting models from Credit Analytics to analyze loans and exposures across rated, unrated, public and private companies globally. Loan pricing and analytics now available via S&P Capital IQ Pro: Live pricing data, analytics, liquidity scores and reference data for loan facilities trading in the secondary market accessible via S&P Global's flagship data and analytics platform.

