S&P Global Market Intelligence named 2019 Best Overall Data Provider by Inside Market Data

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence, a leading provider of multi asset class research and data, has won three awards — including Overall Best Data Provider — at The 17th annual Inside Market Data Awards and Inside Reference Data Awards in recognition of its innovative products and unique data offering.

Inside Market Data awarded Overall Best Data Provider to S&P Global Market Intelligence in recognition of the depth and breadth of its data offerings and technical capabilities.

The other awards won by S&P Global Market Intelligence include:

Best Reference Data Initiative : won by S&P Global Market Intelligence for especially its Business Entity Cross Reference Service (BECRS) and Industry Sector Cross Reference Service (ISCRS) solutions. This award recognizes the use of new techniques, technologies and processes for increased automation and productivity in the utilization of reference data.

: won by S&P Global Market Intelligence for especially its Business Entity Cross Reference Service (BECRS) and Industry Sector Cross Reference Service (ISCRS) solutions. This award recognizes the use of new techniques, technologies and processes for increased automation and productivity in the utilization of reference data. Best Risk Data Aggregation Provider: won by S&P Global Market Intelligence's Credit Analytics suite of solutions. Credit Analytics was determined to be the best at understanding and covering risk-related dataset for a robust, comprehensive risk management solution.

"On behalf of our 10,000 employees worldwide, we are delighted to be recognized by our clients and Waters as the industry's Overall Best Data Provider," said Warren Breakstone, Managing Director and Chief Product Officer of Data Management Solutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "Delivering essential intelligence is core to our strategy, and we work tirelessly to deliver relevant and timely solutions that exceed our clients' expectations. Recent enhancements in our cross-reference capabilities, as one example, enables our clients to do more with our new, existing, machine-readable and alternative data sets."

"Our recognition in the risk data space reinforces our commitment to continue providing a depth and breadth of credit risk solutions for our clients," said Whit McGraw, Managing Director and Global Head of Credit Risk Solutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "Credit Analytics combines financial and market data with credit modeling expertise and credit-specific data to deliver comprehensive solutions, and this recognition furthers our belief that we're headed in the right direction."

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we know that not all information is important—some of it is vital. We integrate financial and industry data, research and news into tools that help clients track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, understand competitive and industry dynamics, perform valuations and assess credit risk. Investment professionals, government agencies, corporations and universities globally can gain the intelligence essential to making business and financial decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

