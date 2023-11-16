S&P Global Market Intelligence outlook for 2024 projects heightened water stress and growing scrutiny for businesses

News provided by

S&P Global Market Intelligence

16 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drought and flood events in recent years have highlighted the importance of water as a strategic global resource. Climate change will impact access to water and force many countries to modify how they manage resources, according to a new S&P Global Market Intelligence report released today. The newly published 2024 Sustainability Outlook: Water, global operational challenges is part of S&P Global Market Intelligence's Big Picture 2024 Outlook Report series.  

Continue Reading

In the new report, S&P Global Market Intelligence's geopolitical risk analysts found that water stress will continue to impact governments and businesses in the years ahead. The prevalence of severe difficulties in predicting weather patterns is likely to continue across the globe affecting populations, countries' economic performances and key industries that rely on water as an essential resource. The El Niño climate pattern is forecast to significantly impact the world in 2024. Water-related stress, however, will be an issue for many years to come in many parts of the world, particularly pronounced in Mexico, southern Argentina, India, the MENA region, South Africa, Spain, Italy and Australia.

"Physical risks will play a key factor in business investment decisions, including the effects that water stress will have on manufacturing and on many countries' plans to diversify their economies," said Veronica Retamales Burford, Senior Research Analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "As the world adapts, companies will need to prepare for heightened water use scrutiny, not just by regulators but also by local communities."

Key highlights from the report include:

  • Access to sufficient supplies of water will be an essential facet of longer-term economic diversification plans. Governments and businesses will be faced with heightened risk due to water stress, including restricted electricity generation, agricultural losses and supply chain disruption, among other economic effects.  
  • Regional and national governments will need to make policy interventions and support businesses navigating water stress.
  • Efforts like the use of desalination infrastructure will become more common as government and public pressure will ramp up on companies and sectors with high water usage, requiring them to donate or forego water supplies to increase availability for domestic use.

To request a copy of the 2024 Sustainability Outlook: Water, global operational challenges, please contact [email protected].

S&P Global Market Intelligence's opinions, quotes, and credit-related and other analyses are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact or recommendation to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence
At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. Our team of experts delivers unrivaled insights and leading data and technology solutions, partnering with customers to expand their perspective, operate with confidence, and make decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence.

Media Contact
Sabrina Mayeen
S&P Global Market Intelligence
+44 207-176-0495
[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Global Market Intelligence

Also from this source

S&P Global Market Intelligence report highlights macroeconomic, geopolitical, regulatory factors that could slow Energy Transition efforts in 2024

S&P Global Market Intelligence report highlights macroeconomic, geopolitical, regulatory factors that could slow Energy Transition efforts in 2024

Near term headwinds will hinder the energy and metals sectors' Energy Transition efforts in 2024, according to a new S&P Global Market Intelligence...
S&P Global Market Intelligence Projects Supply Chain Resilience to Remain Vital in 2024, but Willingness and Ability to Pay for it May be Lacking

S&P Global Market Intelligence Projects Supply Chain Resilience to Remain Vital in 2024, but Willingness and Ability to Pay for it May be Lacking

Resilience in supply chains remains vital but may prove too expensive for many firms, according to a new S&P Global Market Intelligence report...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.