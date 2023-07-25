S&P Global Market Intelligence Quarterly Report Finds Dealmaking Activity Remains Depressed in Q2 of 2023 with Global M&A Value down 42.4% YOY

News provided by

S&P Global Market Intelligence

25 Jul, 2023, 16:15 ET

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deal volumes remain anemic even though transactions rebounded in the second quarter off a historically low base, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence's newly released global Q2 2023 M&A and Equity Offerings Market Report. The total value issued in global equity deals rose from the prior quarter for the first time in more than a year, but the issuance level was about 2x lower than the quarterly average during 2021. The total global value of announced M&A also ticked up quarter over quarter, but even with the growth, the second quarter was reminiscent of the lows reached during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continue Reading
Global equity issuance activity since Q2 2021
Global equity issuance activity since Q2 2021

The headwinds facing dealmaking for much of the last six quarters are expected to continue plaguing transaction activity in the second half of 2023. Geopolitical unrest, rising rates and economic growth concerns are all giving companies pause before pursuing transactions.

"The lack of equity issuance and M&A announcements since the early part of 2022 has created some pent-up demand," said Joe Mantone, lead author of the report. "It's no surprise that we've seen some pockets of quarter-over-quarter growth, but activity levels are far from normal. Companies and investors should gain more clarity over the direction of interest rates and the economy later this year and once that occurs, markets could become more sanguine and supportive of deal activity."

Key highlights from the quarterly report include:

  • Second-quarter M&A transactions' total value was $564.03 billion, a 42.4% decline from an already low base a year earlier.
  • The total value raised from global equity deals increased 28.8% quarter over quarter to $77.39 billion in the second quarter but remains far below levels reached in 2021 when the quarterly averaged raised topped $260 billion.
  • The total number of global M&A announcements in 2023 hit a monthly low in June with just 3,044 transactions.  

The quarterly report provides an overview of global M&A and equity issuance trends, offering insights into the sectors and geographies that are seeing the most activity. It also focuses on deals with the highest valuations and strategies larger players pursue that underscore trends occurring throughout an industry. S&P Global Market Intelligence has produced the quarterly global M&A and equity offering report since the first quarter of 2018.

To request a copy of the 2023 Q2 Global M&A and Equity Offerings Report, please contact [email protected].

S&P Global Market Intelligence's opinions, quotes, and credit-related and other analyses are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact or recommendation to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. Our team of experts delivers unrivaled insights and leading data and technology solutions, partnering with customers to expand their perspective, operate with confidence, and make decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence.

Media Contact
Amanda Oey
S&P Global Market Intelligence 
+1 212-438-1904 
[email protected]com

SOURCE S&P Global Market Intelligence

Also from this source

S&P Global Market Intelligence Recognized for Multiple Financial Industry Awards in Second Quarter

S&P Global Market Intelligence Enhances RatingsDirect® over S&P Capital IQ Pro Platform with Addition of Global Issuers, U.S. Public Finance and Structured Finance Data

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.