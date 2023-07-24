S&P Global Market Intelligence Recognized for Multiple Financial Industry Awards in Second Quarter

News provided by

S&P Global Market Intelligence

24 Jul, 2023, 16:30 ET

Snowflake, Databricks and WatersTechnology Among Organizations Bestowing Industry Accolades and Marketplace Partner of the Year Awards 

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence today announced that it has been recognized by financial publications and technology organizations for innovations including marketplace and cloud collaboration, enterprise data management, securities processing, corporate actions, regulatory transaction reporting and climate credit analytics. In addition, S&P Global was recognized by Snowflake and Databricks for their financial services marketplace partner of the year awards. S&P Global was also ranked third in the Chartis RiskTech Buyside50 ranking.

"We are delighted that S&P Global Market Intelligence has been recognized with multiple awards that highlight our commitment to technological innovation and providing our customer with the essential tools they need to make informed decisions and operate efficiently in times of market uncertainty and economic volatility," said Eric Maldonado, Head of Sales and Marketing, S&P Global Market Intelligence.

S&P Global Market Intelligence, a division within S&P Global that provides services and solutions to global markets, was recognized for the following awards:

WatersTechnology's Inside Market Data and Inside Reference Data for the following awards categories:

WatersTechnology also awarded S&P Global Market Intelligence Sell-Side Technology Awards for the following solutions:

FTF News Technology Innovation Awards:

Global Custodian Innovation Award:

  • Innovation in Corporate Actions

Institutional Investor America's Most Honored Companies:

  • Best IR Program

RegTech Insight Awards Europe 2023: 

  • Best Regulatory Reporting Solution – Cappitech

TradingTech Insight USA Awards 2023:

  • Best Trade-Reporting Solution - Cappitech

Chartis RiskTech Buyside50 Awards:

  • Investment/Market Risk (Credit) - Buy side Risk Solution, Financial Risk Analytics
  • Outsourcing – Risk as a Service – Buy side Risk Solution, Financial Risk Analytics
  • Evaluated Pricing and Data (Credit) – Transaction Cost Analysis and Alpha Signals

WatersTechnology Asia Awards 2023:

WatersTechnology Rankings 2023:

S&P Global Market Intelligence's opinions, quotes, and credit-related and other analyses are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact or recommendation to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. Our team of experts delivers unrivaled insights and leading data and technology solutions, partnering with customers to expand their perspective, operate with confidence, and make decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence.

Media Contact 

Katherine Smith
S&P Global Market Intelligence
+1 781-301-9311
[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Global Market Intelligence

Also from this source

S&P Global Market Intelligence Enhances RatingsDirect® over S&P Capital IQ Pro Platform with Addition of Global Issuers, U.S. Public Finance and Structured Finance Data

S&P Global Market Intelligence Inaugural U.S. Property and Casualty Rankings Dominated by Specialty Commercial Insurers

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.