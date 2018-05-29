S&P Global Market Intelligence Sweeps Up Three 'Inside Market Data' Awards Including 'Best Reference Data Provider'

Best Reference Data Provider: editorially nominated and reader voted category in recognition for S&P Global Market Intelligence's full product suit and offerings.

editorially nominated and reader voted category in recognition for S&P Global Market Intelligence's full product suit and offerings. Best New Data Product: also editorially nominated and reader voted for S&P Global Market Intelligence's Portfolio Analytics tool, which was launched last year and leverages comprehensive fundamental and industry leading data from S&P Global into powerful portfolio intelligence.

also editorially nominated and reader voted for S&P Global Market Intelligence's Portfolio Analytics tool, which was launched last year and leverages comprehensive fundamental and industry leading data from S&P Global into powerful portfolio intelligence. Best Counterparty Data Provider: recognizing Credit Analytics, which delivers credit scores, models, and tools to ease workflow when running risk analysis on rated, unrated, public, and private companies.

"We are pleased to be recognized by our clients and Inside Market Data for our new product innovations and content capabilities," said Warren Breakstone, Managing Director and Chief Product Officer, Data Management Solutions at S&P Global Marketing Intelligence. "Our colleagues around the world work together to deliver a suite of solutions and differentiated data that power the markets of the future and address our clients' business needs."

The recent recognitions total to eight awards from IMD in the past five years. Previous awards include: Best Counterparty Data Provider (2016), Best Analytics Provider (2015, 2014) and Best Research Provider (2017, 2014).

S&P Global Market Intelligence's offerings include long-established partnerships with over 1,700 global banks, top regional investment firms, and independent research providers, along with its own industry and quantamental research, unique news and point-in-time financial databases. In addition, S&P Global's recent acquisitions of Kensho Technologies Inc. and Panjiva, Inc. further strengthen the firm's emerging technology capabilities, and enhance its ability to deliver essential, actionable insights that will continue to transform the user experience for its clients. For more information on S&P Global Market Intelligence products and solutions, please click here.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we know that not all information is important—some of it is vital. We integrate financial and industry data, research and news into tools that help track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, understand competitive and industry dynamics, perform valuations and assess credit risk. Investment professionals, government agencies, corporations and universities globally can gain the intelligence essential to making business and financial decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

