S&P Global Market Intelligence Unveils Expanded Loan Pricing Solution

Independent loan pricing solution designed to support trading, valuations, and risk management

LONDON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence has announced the launch of its new Evaluated Loan Pricing, enabling market participants to benefit from a much-expanded loan pricing solution. Offering greater transparency to the market, the new expanded service now provides independent and transparent pricing for more than 8,000 leveraged loans worldwide.

"We are excited to introduce our enhanced loan pricing solution, which takes our product to the next level," said Tasha Gonska, Managing Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "The new solution provides expanded coverage to a set of a loans that historically was not available to participants. This solution is an extension to our composite based pricing service and will offer a single price for a loan be it composite or evaluated.

Tasha added, "Our new product also offers valuable insights to portfolio managers and traders by allowing them to better understand the value of holdings, track price movements, and compare loans with similar characteristics. Additionally, risk managers can also assess their portfolios and make decisions around holding or divesting a given position based on value and issuer to peer comparison."

The loan pricing solution offers independent bid-offer pricing and analytics on leveraged loan facilities worldwide, as well as mapping for over 400,000 industry identifiers. Built based on contributor-based loan pricing engines, sophisticated parsing technology, and supplemented with an evaluated methodology.

S&P Global Market Intelligence's enhanced loan pricing solution is backed by over twenty years of historical data and is supported by a team of dedicated loan pricing specialists. It is available through a secure web interface and can be easily integrated into existing workflows.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. Our team of experts delivers unrivaled insights and leading data and technology solutions, partnering with customers to expand their perspective, operate with confidence, and make decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence.

Media Contact

Sabrina Mayeen

P. +44 (0)20 7176 0495

E. [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Global Market Intelligence