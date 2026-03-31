S&P Global Names Firdaus Bhathena as Chief Technology & Transformation Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

S&P Global appoints Firdaus Bhathena as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Technology and Transformation Officer (CTTO), reporting to President and CEO Martina Cheung.

In this newly created role, Bhathena will lead a unified enterprise technology organization to accelerate the company's growth, AI capabilities, and strategic transformation and productivity.

Bhathena joins from FIS Global, a Fortune 500 financial technology leader where he served as Global Chief Technology Officer, bringing extensive experience in large-scale technology and digital product innovation.

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced the appointment of Firdaus Bhathena as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Technology and Transformation Officer (CTTO), effective April 27, 2026.

In this role, Mr. Bhathena will lead a unified enterprise technology organization, accelerate the company's adoption of emerging technologies, and drive its next phase of transformation. He will report directly to Martina Cheung, President and Chief Executive Officer of S&P Global and join the company's executive leadership team. He will be based out of S&P Global's headquarters in New York.

Mr. Bhathena joins S&P Global from FIS Global, where he served as Executive Vice President and Global Chief Technology Officer. At FIS, he was responsible for transforming the company's technology infrastructure, software product development, and data and AI innovation, leading a global team of more than 24,000 colleagues.

"We are delighted to welcome Firdaus to S&P Global," said S&P Global President and CEO Martina Cheung. "Creating the Chief Technology and Transformation Officer role is a pivotal step in our strategy, amplifying our AI capabilities to increase productivity and deliver new value to our customers at greater scale and speed. Firdaus has a proven track record of leading large-scale transformations and building AI-first, data-driven platforms at global financial technology and healthcare companies. His vision, leadership and experience will be invaluable as we advance our strategy and elevate our position as a technology-driven enterprise."

"I am incredibly excited to join S&P Global at such a transformative time," said Firdaus Bhathena. "The company's iconic brands, essential data, and critical role in the global markets are unmatched. I look forward to working with Martina and the entire team to build a world-class, unified technology engine that harnesses the full power of data and AI to unlock new sources of value for our customers and accelerate the company's next chapter of growth."

About Firdaus Bhathena

Mr. Bhathena is a seasoned technology and transformation executive with deep experience across financial services, digital health, and enterprise SaaS. He joins S&P Global from FIS Global, a Fortune 500 financial technology leader, where he served as Executive Vice President and Global Chief Technology Officer. At FIS, he was responsible for transforming the company's technology infrastructure, software product development, and data and AI innovation, leading a global team of more than 24,000 colleagues.

Prior to FIS, Mr. Bhathena was the Senior Vice President and Enterprise Chief Digital Officer at CVS Health, where he led the Fortune 50 company's digital transformation and product innovation. He has also co-founded several successful venture-backed startups, including WebLine Communications, which won the MIT $50K Business Plan Competition and was acquired by Cisco Systems. He holds both a bachelor's and a master's degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from MIT.

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About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape.

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to navigating the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com.

SOURCE S&P Global