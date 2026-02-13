S&P Global Ratings Wins Ratings Provider of the Year at Private Equity Wire European Awards

Industry recognition honors S&P Global Ratings' role in enhancing credit insights across European private markets



LONDON, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Ratings was named Ratings Provider of the Year at the 2026 Private Equity Wire European Awards ceremony, held on Thursday, 12 February at County Hall, London. The award recognises S&P Global Ratings' role in enhancing transparency and enabling decision-making across European private markets.

The Private Equity Wire European Awards recognize excellence and innovation across the European private equity industry. Winners are determined by votes from industry participants, including fund managers, institutional investors, and service providers across the region.

"As private equity and private credit markets continue to evolve with increasing complexity and participation from a broader range of investors, consistent and reliable credit analysis has never been more critical," said Lynn Maxwell, Chief Commercial Officer at S&P Global Ratings. "Whether it's a credit rating, a fund or NAV rating or esoteric asset-based lending, our credit analysts deliver high-quality, independent credit opinions that enable market participants to make decisions with conviction."

