S&P Global Ratings Reaches Settlement With SEC

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of an industry-wide investigation into off-channel communications by the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), S&P Global Ratings ("SPGR"), a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), and certain other nationally recognized statistical rating organizations ("NRSROs"), today reached a settlement to resolve violations of recordkeeping rules. The matter was previously disclosed by S&P Global in its public filings.

SPGR agreed to pay a penalty of USD 20 million as part of the resolution. In the SEC's order, the SEC recognized SPGR's remedial acts and its cooperation with the SEC staff.

SPGR is pleased to have concluded this matter. SPGR takes compliance with regulatory obligations very seriously and is committed to the integrity of its ratings process and high-quality independent credit ratings.

ABOUT S&P GLOBAL RATINGS

S&P Global Ratings is the world's leading provider of independent credit ratings. Our ratings are essential to driving growth, providing transparency and helping educate market participants so they can make decisions with confidence. We have more than 1 million credit ratings outstanding on government, corporate, financial sector and structured finance entities and securities. We offer an independent view of the market built on a unique combination of broad perspective and local insight. We provide our opinions and research about relative credit risk; market participants gain independent information to help support the growth of transparent, liquid debt markets worldwide. S&P Global Ratings is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/ratings.

