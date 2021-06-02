S&P Global Recognized for Outstanding Work to Support Healthy Families and Communities: JUST Capital

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) has been named one of the Top 100 U.S Companies Supporting Healthy Families and Communities, ranking 33rd in the list announced today by JUST Capital. The award honors companies that are leading the way in protecting worker health and safety; paying a fair, livable wage; cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace; and combating climate change.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for our work to invest in our people and communities," said Dimitra Manis, Chief People Officer, S&P Global. "This ranking affirms our ongoing commitment to responsible corporate citizenship and governance. Particularly in the wake of COVID-19, we're proud to make an impact through people-first policies that support our workforce, the S&P Global Foundation's philanthropic outreach and steps to reduce our carbon footprint and promote sustainability."

As part of its work to cultivate healthy families and communities, S&P Global has:

Increased paid sick leave to a minimum of 10 days, including the assurance of paid leave should an employee need to be treated for COVID-19.

Expanded paid care leave to six weeks at the height of the pandemic, up from a standard minimum of 10 days, to enable care for sick or healthy family members.

Contributed over $6 million globally for COVID-19 relief efforts, supporting vulnerable communities, food assistance, healthcare providers and small businesses.

globally for COVID-19 relief efforts, supporting vulnerable communities, food assistance, healthcare providers and small businesses. Committed to a 25% reduction in emissions by 2025 on its way to being net-zero by 2040, part of a suite of climate actions validated by the Science Based Targets initiative.

Reported consistent diversity in its Board of Directors as shared in its annual Impact Report. This year's report also includes deeper workforce demographics as the Company furthers its efforts to foster an inclusive workplace.

With support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, JUST Capital identified issues that best define how companies invest in the health of families and communities. Compared with other companies in the Russell 1000, the Top 100 stood out in their efforts to build a healthier, more just and equitable economy.

