S&P Global Recognized in Working Mother's 100 Best Companies, Best Companies for Dads Rankings

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) has earned two annual honors from Working Mother in recognition of its market-leading parental benefits.

The Company was named among Working Mother's 100 Best Companies, organizations who are driving progress in offering paid parental leave and opportunities to return to work gradually, as well as family-friendly benefits and opportunities for women to advance.

The Company also ranks among the Best Companies for Dads, celebrating organizations that lead in the areas of paternity leave, childcare, flexible schedules and more. S&P Global was one of the 85 companies recognized on this year's list, acknowledging that in order to help women succeed at home and at work, it's essential to extend benefits and flexibility to fathers as well.

"It's vital for our people to feel supported inside and outside of work," said Dimitra Manis, Chief People Officer for S&P Global. "These latest recognitions from Working Mother are a testament to our people-first philosophy, and our efforts to accommodate people at all life stages."

Company offerings stand out among 100 Best

S&P Global offers 20 weeks minimum global parental leave through birth, adoption, surrogacy, or foster. The average number of fully paid weeks of maternity leave by the 100 Best Companies is 11 weeks, compared with an average of four weeks nationally (according to the Society for Human Resource Management).

In addition to being named one of the 100 Best Companies, S&P Global is among only 25% of those recognized who offer gender-neutral paid parental leave. Five years ago, few of the 100 Best Companies offered gender-neutral leave, and S&P Global is proud to be at the forefront of honorees making this shift.

New expanded care leave option increases flexibility

Just this week, the Company announced an expansion of its existing care leave policy, increasing paid time off to six weeks annually. This time can be used to care for a child or elder, acknowledging the unprecedented caregiving needs many employees are facing in the wake of COVID-19.

"As we navigate the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 environment, we continue to bring new meaning to putting our people first," Manis added. "Through this additional flexibility, we are continuing to set the bar in how we support our people."

S&P Global is also proud to offer:

Adoption and fertility assistance

Minimum 2 weeks paid sick leave annually

Unlimited compassion leave

Up to six months of unpaid leave for a sabbatical

Comprehensive wellness resources, including an employee assistance program for mental health support, and other regular programming

The 2020 Working Mother 100 Best Companies application includes more than 400 questions on leave policies, workforce representation, benefits, childcare, advancement programs, flexibility and more, looking at the availability and usage of these programs, as well as the accountability of the managers who oversee them. This year, for the first time, the Best Companies for Dads was offered to companies as a separate initiative for which they had to apply. The organizations recognized received the highest numbers of points in the survey about dads, which included questions on parental leave, childcare, adoption leave, fertility benefits and employee-resource groups for men and working parents.

To learn more about S&P Global's full suite of Benefits offerings, visit: https://www.spglobal.com/en/careers/benefits

