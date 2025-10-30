S&P Global Reports Third Quarter Results

S&P Global

Oct 30, 2025, 07:18 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today reported third quarter results. The Company's earnings release and supplemental materials are available at http://investor.spglobal.com/Quarterly-Earnings

Supplemental Information/Conference Call/Webcast Details: The Company's senior management will review the third quarter 2025 earnings results on a conference call scheduled for today, October 30, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Additional information presented on the conference call, and the Company's supplemental slide content may be found on the Company's Investor Relations Website at http://investor.spglobal.com/Quarterly-Earnings

The Webcast will be available live and in replay at http://investor.spglobal.com/Quarterly-Earnings

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through sustainability and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today.

Investor Relations: http://investor.spglobal.com

Contact:

Investor Relations:
 Mark Grant
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
Tel: +1 (347) 640-1521
[email protected] 

Media:
 Christina Twomey
Chief Communications Officer
Tel: +1 (410) 382-3316
[email protected] 

SOURCE S&P Global

S&P Global Partners with Eightfold AI on Innovative Talent Intelligence Platform, Advancing Capabilities of Company's Future-Ready Workforce

S&P Global to Launch its First AI-Enhanced Sector Rotation Index

Banking & Financial Services

Data Analytics

