S&P Global to Present at the BMO 2020 Growth & ESG Conference on December 8-9

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) will be participating in the BMO 2020 Growth & ESG Conference on December 8 and 9.

Richard Mattison, CEO of S&P Global Trucost, is scheduled to participate as a panelist in the "Measuring ESG Risk" panel on December 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. (Eastern Time). The session will be webcast and may include forward-looking information.

Martin Fraenkel, President of S&P Global Platts, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on December 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. (Eastern Time). The "fireside chat" will be webcast and may include forward-looking information.

Webcast Instructions: Live and Replay

Each webcast (audio-only) will be available live and in replay through the Company's Investor Relations website http://investor.spglobal.com/Investor-Presentations (please copy and paste URL into web browser). The webcast replays will be available approximately 4 hours after the end of each presentation and will remain accessible for three months, ending on March 7, 2021. Any additional information presented during the presentation will be made available on the Company's Investor Presentations web page.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data, and insights on critical economic, market, and business factors. We've been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth, and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Our divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Platts. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

