S&P Global Transforms S&P Capital IQ Pro Experience with the Launch of New Generative AI-Powered Capabilities

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced major generative-AI (GenAI) powered enhancements to S&P Capital IQ Pro including the introduction of Document Intelligence, a reimagined document analysis experience for global company filings, earnings call transcripts, investor presentations, news and research. The latest update also includes the launch of ChatIQ, a GenAI-powered assistant developed in partnership with Kensho, S&P Global's AI innovation hub, to support users with their company, industry and sector research.

The intuitive Document Intelligence solution brings together multiple GenAI innovations in a singular interface. Users benefit from smart search and the ability to interact with documents using GenAI tools and leverage smart summarization. The solution also provides key phrases that highlight relevant and significant topics within earnings call transcripts and natural language processing (NLP)-derived sentiment scores. Users can also ask questions on millions of documents to gain new insights such as those related to financial highlights, strategic initiatives and growth drivers of a company.

"Following the significant expansion of data coverage, including the addition of fixed income pricing and reference data, we are excited to launch two innovative GenAI capabilities to our flagship platform S&P Capital IQ Pro," Warren Breakstone, Global Head of Capital IQ Solutions for S&P Global Market Intelligence. "The addition of GenAI-enabled Document Intelligence and ChatIQ will further enhance the user experience, improve discoverability and shorten time to insights through the provision of some of the most modern and innovative tools in our industry."

ChatIQ leverages Large Language Models (LLMs) and is trained on the vast corpus of S&P Capital IQ Pro tabular and textual data. The solution is specifically tailored to support the needs of banking and buyside analysts. Building upon S&P Capital IQ's core tenet of click-through to source data, ChatIQ enables company and competitor landscape analysis, industry analysis, market monitoring, financial analysis, strategy research and more, with full traceability provided in answers.

"ChatIQ is one example of how S&P Global is developing and deploying AI to add value for our customers," said Bhavesh Dayalji, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer at S&P Global and Chief Executive Officer of Kensho. "Today, LLMs provide exciting new opportunities for us to innovate and leverage our unique datasets across sophisticated GenAI applications and ecosystems. And this is just the beginning."

In addition to the launch of Document Intelligence and ChatIQ, S&P Capital IQ Pro also expanded its IQ Newsletters to include mid-day summaries for the United States, European and Asian markets. Powered by GenAI, the newsletters provide a summarization of relevant news articles and market commentary during market hours allowing users to stay informed throughout the day.

S&P Capital IQ Pro previously unveiled GenAI enhancements through S&P Capital IQ Labs, the home to R&D and innovation within Capital IQ Pro, inclusive of various AI-powered applications.

S&P Capital IQ Pro is S&P Global's flagship data and analytics platform offering access to deep, meaningful data on the global financial markets, companies and industries that help market participants make informed decisions. It also provides proprietary research and in-depth analysis from thought leaders and industry experts and compresses more than 135 billion raw data points a year into actionable intelligence.

